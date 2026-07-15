Royalty Pharma to announce second quarter 2026 financial results on August 5, 2026

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information

Please visit the "Investors" page of the company's website at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/events/ to obtain conference call information and to view the live webcast. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 19 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (212) 883-6772
ir@royaltypharma.com


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