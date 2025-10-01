ROTH to Host 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 9 in New York City

Via IBNROTH Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com , is pleased to announce it will host the 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 9, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club, New York City, NY.

The Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference will once again bring together C-suite executives from innovative public and private healthcare companies, alongside leading institutional investors and sector specialists exploring new opportunities. This year's participating companies will span key subsectors including Biotechnology, Medical Technologies, Biopharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals.

This exclusive, invite-only event will feature 1x1/small group meetings between company executives and ROTH's institutional clients. These 25-minute meetings offer a valuable opportunity for participants to engage in deep discussions about company roadmaps, explore synergies, understand investment strategies, and lay the groundwork for potential collaborations.

The conference will commence with a Breakfast Panel titled "Small Firms Tackling Blockbuster Indications", moderated by Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D. , Managing Director, Sr. Research Analyst. During this session, participating companies (CRVO, NWRN.SW, RVPH) will share their drug development experience while highlighting industry, sector and indication-specific opportunities and challenges.

In addition to the breakfast panel, attendees will have the opportunity to attend three additional Panel Discussions covering cutting-edge topics in healthcare innovation:

  1. Novel AML Therapies Showing Clear Clinical Progress (moderator: Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D. ; participating companies: APVO, MBRX)
  2. Embracing New Uncertainty: A Round Table Discussion with an FDA Expert: Paul Kim J.D. (moderator: Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D. ; participating companies: CAPR, CING, PYPD)
  3. Breakthrough Technologies Spearheading the Next Wave of Innovation (moderator: Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D. ; participating companies: IMUX, LGVN, OVID)

The single-day event is designed to optimize business efficiency, offering attendees high-power networking opportunities, access to educational content, and pathways to develop partnerships and investment opportunities.

James Antonopoulos , Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ROTH, stated, "Demand for healthcare innovation has been surging, both in the public and private sectors. The shift is being driven by multiple factors such as changing demographics, advancements in big data and artificial intelligence, and the introduction of new therapeutic and digital solutions. Our conference provides a unique platform for deal discovery, expanding market reach, and forming high-potential partnerships."

Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D. , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Biotechnology at ROTH, added, "We believe that the investment environment is finally beginning to improve for smaller cap healthcare companies, especially with interest rates beginning to decrease and the expectation of further near-term decreases. Regardless of market sentiment, companies developing value-added therapies will almost always attract the attention of larger, deep-pocketed healthcare companies that need a pipeline, which almost always provides for a highly favorable investor exit. We look forward to providing access to management through disease-focused panel discussions and individual meetings."

At the closing of the conference, all attendees are invited to a Cocktail Reception, offering a relaxed environment to foster rapport and build lasting relationships.

The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email registration@roth.com to express interest and confirm participation.

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in over 600 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with a total transaction value of over $25 Billion. (Source: Roth 09/12/2025)

AGENDA

THURSDAY | OCTOBER 9, 2025

7:00am – 8:00am Registration and Morning Coffee
8:00am – 8:55am Small Firms Tackling Blockbuster Indications
8:00am – 5:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings and Panel Discussions
10:00am – 10:55am Novel AML Therapies Showing Clear Clinical Progress
12:00pm – 12:55pm Embracing New Uncertainty: A Round Table Discussion with an FDA Expert: Paul Kim J.D.
2:00pm – 2:55pm Breakthrough Technologies Spearheading the Next Wave of Innovation
4:30pm – 6:00pm Cocktail Reception

All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)
VENUE
Metropolitan Club
1 East 60th St. off 5th Ave.
New York, NY 10022

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL
Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR) https://www.allurion.com/en
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) https://aptevotherapeutics.com/
Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) https://www.beyondair.net/
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) https://www.capricor.com/
CapsoVision, Inc. (CV) https://capsovision.com/
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. (CRDL) https://www.cardiolrx.com/
CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) https://www.cervomed.com/
Cingulate Inc. (CING) https://www.cingulate.com/
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) https://smartvest.com/
GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) https://www.geovax.com/
Heartbeam, Inc. (BEAT) https://www.heartbeam.com/
Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) https://imux.com/
InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) https://infusystem.com/
Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) https://journeymedicalcorp.com/
LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) https://www.lifemd.com/
Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) https://longeveron.com/
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSX: MDNA,OTC:MDNAF) https://www.medicenna.com/
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) https://moleculin.com/
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (XSWX: NWRN) https://www.newron.com/
Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (AURX) https://www.nuot.com/
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) https://nuvectis.com/
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) https://ovidrx.com/
PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) https://www.polypid.com/
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) https://revivapharma.com/
Sanuwave Health, Inc. (SNWV) https://sanuwave.com/
Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS) https://www.stereotaxis.com/
Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) https://www.trawspharma.com/
vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (VTVT) https://vtvtherapeutics.com/
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) https://xtantmedical.com/

List as of 09/30/2025 subject to change

For b2i company profiles – https://b2idigital.com/4th-annual-roth-healthcare-opportunities-conference

Thank you to the event sponsors:
Pryor Cashman
NSI Insurance Group
B2I Digital, Inc.
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
NGO Sustainability Inc.
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Alliance Advisors

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:
ROTH
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer
949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com
ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Media Contact:
IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717, Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


