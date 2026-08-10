Rocket Lab Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Posts Record Revenue and Record Backlog, Guides To Another Record Revenue Quarter in Q3 2026

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: "Q2 was another fantastic quarter for Rocket Lab, highlighted by record results and massive momentum that has continued well after the close. We achieved a record $234 million in Q2 revenue - up 62% year-over-year and $34 million higher than last quarter's record - driven by surging demand across all areas of our business. Q2 2026 saw our backlog grow to $2.36 billion – another record – which, combined with new deals in the period since, equates to more than $1 billion1  in new contracts across launch and space systems already entered into in Q3."

"Alongside this execution, we closed the acquisitions of Mynaric and Motiv and announced our historic deal to acquire Iridium Communications Inc. Together, these moves position Rocket Lab to accelerate our future into space applications by becoming a self-launching, tier-1 space power that will deliver critical communications capability to millions of users worldwide."

Highlights for the Second Quarter 2026, plus business updates since June 30, 2026.

  • Record quarterly revenue of $234 million, a 62% increase YoY.
  • Record backlog of $2.36 billion, a 137% increase YoY.
  • Announced a landmark agreement to acquire Iridium to create a fully vertically-integrated space powerhouse that designs, builds, launches, and operates its own constellations, delivering critical communications capability to millions of users worldwide.
  • Secured more than $437 million[1] in new launch contracts across its Electron, HASTE, and Neutron launch vehicles during Q2 2026 plus post-quarter signings, expanding Rocket Lab's total launch backlog to its highest in history with 90+ launches.
  • Introduced the Company's GHOST globally-deployable launch system to support suborbital and orbital launches from anywhere in the world. GHOST's first location – named Rocket Lab Launch Complex 4 - will be at the Pacific Spaceport Complex at Kodiak, Alaska, with two pads to be established for high-frequency launch campaigns. The system is set to make its operational debut with a suborbital launch from Alaska in 2027.
  • Achieved critical milestones across Neutron's assembly, integration, and testing of first-flight hardware as Rocket Lab progresses toward the inaugural launch of its medium-lift reusable rocket. Production of the Stage 1 tank is currently aligned with the target delivery of Neutron to the launch pad in Q4 2026.
  • Awarded a $3972 million contract to deliver multiple Flatellite spacecraft to launch on Neutron for the U.S. Space Force's Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program: a critically-important mission for national security to detect, track, and monitor airborne threats from space. Rocket Lab is one of only two vendors delivering launch-plus-spacecraft for SB-AMTI: a compelling recognition of the value of Rocket Lab's strategic vertical integration.
  • Awarded more than $160 million across two contracts to build three geostationary satellites. The deals include a prime contract with the Space Force's Space Systems Command to build and operate two satellites for space domain awareness, representing Rocket Lab's first foray into geostationary satellite production and operation for the U.S. Government.
  • Formally established Rocket Lab Germany GmbH to support potential future scaling of Rocket Lab satellite and component manufacturing in Germany and provide commercial and sovereign space capabilities to European customers.

Third Quarter 2026 Guidance
For the third quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab expects:

  • Revenue between $250 million and $265 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margins between 29% and 31%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 35% and 37%.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses between $143 million and $149 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $121 million and $127 million.
  • Interest Income, net $21 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $17 million and $23 million.
  • Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 641 million, including approximately 41 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Shares.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q3 2026 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $18 million to $20 million in Q3 2026.

________________________________
Includes options across various contracts.
Includes options across various contracts.


Conference Call Information
Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our second quarter, other updates, and to provide our outlook for the third quarter 2026.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab's Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com/

Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact
Patrick Vorenkamp
investors@rocketlabusa.com

Rocket Lab Media Contact
Murielle Baker
media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the third quarter of 2026, launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development and anticipated timeline to launch, operational expansion, business strategy, our backlog, revenue momentum, and contract activity; and the anticipated benefits or impacts of our acquisitions of Mynaric, Motiv, and the announced transaction involving Iridium Communications are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.


 
Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2026       2025       2026       2025  
Revenues:              
Product revenues $ 181,347     $ 92,725     $ 308,835     $ 173,529  
Service revenues   52,719       51,773       125,579       93,538  
Total revenues   234,066       144,498       434,414       267,067  
Cost of revenues:              
Cost of product revenues   117,439       61,692       198,523       115,561  
Cost of service revenues   32,051       36,418       74,822       69,871  
Total cost of revenues   149,490       98,110       273,345       185,432  
Gross profit   84,576       46,388       161,069       81,635  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development, net   82,429       66,134       162,942       121,243  
Selling, general and administrative   59,661       39,893       111,610       79,219  
Total operating expenses   142,090       106,027       274,552       200,462  
Operating loss   (57,514 )     (59,639 )     (113,483 )     (118,827 )
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (581 )     (7,390 )     (1,855 )     (14,185 )
Interest income   16,486       5,019       26,635       9,228  
Loss on foreign exchange   (1,954 )     (489 )     (1,798 )     (623 )
Other expense, net   (368 )     (977 )     (244 )     (498 )
Total other income (expense), net   13,583       (3,837 )     22,738       (6,078 )
Loss before income taxes   (43,931 )     (63,476 )     (90,745 )     (124,905 )
Provision for income taxes   (5,327 )     (2,938 )     (3,535 )     (2,125 )
Net loss $ (49,258 )   $ (66,414 )   $ (94,280 )   $ (127,030 )
Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab Corporation:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.08 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.25 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted   629,681,803       515,086,631       617,625,210       510,376,584  


 
Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values)
 
  June 30,
2026		   December 31,
2025
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,129,485     $ 828,660  
Marketable securities, current   172,700       187,917  
Accounts receivable, net   112,889       39,001  
Contract assets   94,245       61,606  
Inventories   266,931       158,407  
Prepaids and other current assets   119,509       89,953  
Total current assets   2,895,759       1,365,544  
Non-current assets:      
Property, plant and equipment, net   393,946       319,473  
Intangible assets, net   320,415       224,746  
Goodwill   299,072       205,750  
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   113,690       90,371  
Right-of-use assets - finance leases   12,349       13,895  
Marketable securities, non-current   85,405       82,247  
Restricted cash   8,413       4,885  
Deferred income tax assets, net   1,057       1,895  
Other non-current assets   57,268       15,672  
Total assets $ 4,187,374     $ 2,324,478  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade payables $ 74,512     $ 72,699  
Accrued expenses   44,206       19,299  
Employee benefits payable   29,118       25,803  
Contract liabilities   351,193       195,438  
Other current liabilities   29,167       21,237  
Total current liabilities   528,196       334,476  
Non-current liabilities:      
Convertible senior notes, net   13,129       152,395  
Long-term borrowings, net   1,716       1,716  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   104,378       85,191  
Non-current finance lease liabilities   14,468       14,653  
Deferred income tax liabilities   10,146       1,241  
Other non-current liabilities   23,188       12,952  
Total liabilities   695,221       602,624  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 40,951,250 and 45,951,250 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively   4       5  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued shares: 639,131,688 and 589,525,802 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; outstanding shares: 598,180,438 and 543,574,552 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively   60       54  
Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 40,951,250 and 45,951,250 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively          
Additional paid-in capital   4,606,854       2,735,669  
Accumulated deficit   (1,106,190 )     (1,011,910 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,575 )     (1,964 )
Total stockholders' equity   3,492,153       1,721,854  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,187,374     $ 2,324,478  


 
Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited; in thousands)
 
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2026       2025  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $ (94,280 )   $ (127,030 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   35,933       17,465  
Stock-based compensation expense   47,677       37,167  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets   (403 )     1,503  
Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment   5,802        
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount   179       1,691  
Noncash lease expense   5,629       3,565  
Change in the fair value of contingent consideration   386        
Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount   (873 )     (1,099 )
Deferred income taxes   1,409       1,454  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (63,023 )     (25,317 )
Contract assets   (30,057 )     11,193  
Inventories   (73,331 )     (11,513 )
Prepaids and other current assets   (6,881 )     (18,037 )
Other non-current assets   (40,337 )     11,879  
Trade payables   (3,124 )     11,149  
Accrued expenses   8,963       4,024  
Employee benefits payables   (3,375 )     3,289  
Contract liabilities   78,835       7,217  
Other current liabilities   2,788       98  
Non-current lease liabilities   (6,467 )     (6,547 )
Other non-current liabilities   143       382  
Net cash used in operating activities   (134,407 )     (77,467 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, equipment and software   (53,112 )     (60,719 )
Proceeds on disposal of assets   715       144  
Cash paid for business combinations, net of acquired cash   (44,271 )      
Purchases of marketable securities   (149,519 )     (128,325 )
Maturities of marketable securities   161,579       149,495  
Sale of marketable securities         3,383  
Net cash used in investing activities   (84,608 )     (36,022 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from ATM Equity Offerings   1,529,639       396,647  
Issuance costs related to ATM Equity Offerings   (16,722 )     (9,496 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   1,278       379  
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan   8,792       4,836  
Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes   151,719       40,715  
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units   (151,154 )     (40,421 )
Proceeds from secured term loans         25,000  
Repayments on secured term loan         (11,208 )
Payment of debt issuance costs         (278 )
Finance lease principal payments   (149 )     (126 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   1,523,403       406,048  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (35 )     1,127  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   1,304,353       293,686  
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   833,545       275,302  
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,137,898     $ 568,988  
               


Rocket Lab CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited; in thousands)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026       2025       2026       2025  
NET LOSS $ (49,258 )   $ (66,414 )   $ (94,280 )   $ (127,030 )
Depreciation   10,172       5,882       17,686       11,571  
Amortization   10,771       2,876       18,247       5,894  
Stock-based compensation expense   19,561       17,933       47,677       37,167  
Transaction costs   8,576       5,008       10,244       6,386  
Interest expense   581       7,390       1,855       14,185  
Interest income   (16,486 )     (5,019 )     (26,635 )     (9,228 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   199             386        
Amortization of inventory step-up   183             183        
Provision for income taxes   5,327       2,938       3,535       2,125  
Loss on foreign exchange   1,954       489       1,798       623  
Accretion of marketable securities and cash equivalents purchased at a discount   (419 )     (672 )     (877 )     (1,257 )
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   6       1,490       (403 )     1,503  
Employee retention credit         515             515  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (8,833 )   $ (27,584 )   $ (20,584 )   $ (57,546 )


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026       2025       2026       2025  
GAAP Gross profit $ 84,576     $ 46,388     $ 161,069     $ 81,635  
Stock-based compensation   5,090       4,892       8,596       8,812  
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease   7,184       1,823       13,278       3,646  
Amortization of inventory step-up   183             183        
Employee retention credit         278             278  
Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 97,033     $ 53,381     $ 183,126     $ 94,371  
Non-GAAP Gross margin   41.5 %     36.9 %     42.2 %     35.3 %
               
GAAP Research and development, net $ 82,429     $ 66,134     $ 162,942     $ 121,243  
Stock-based compensation   (6,934 )     (5,573 )     (12,780 )     (10,467 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease         (164 )           (329 )
Employee retention credit         (88 )           (88 )
Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 75,495     $ 60,309     $ 150,162     $ 110,359  
               
GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 59,661     $ 39,893     $ 111,610     $ 79,219  
Stock-based compensation   (7,537 )     (7,468 )     (26,301 )     (17,888 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease   (3,302 )     (628 )     (4,407 )     (1,404 )
Transaction costs   (8,576 )     (5,008 )     (10,244 )     (6,386 )
Employee retention credit         (149 )           (149 )
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 40,246     $ 26,640     $ 70,658     $ 53,392  
               
GAAP Operating expenses $ 142,090     $ 106,027     $ 274,552     $ 200,462  
Stock-based compensation   (14,471 )     (13,041 )     (39,081 )     (28,355 )
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease   (3,302 )     (792 )     (4,407 )     (1,733 )
Transaction costs   (8,576 )     (5,008 )     (10,244 )     (6,386 )
Employee retention credit         (237 )           (237 )
Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 115,741     $ 86,949     $ 220,820     $ 163,751  
               
GAAP Operating loss $ (57,514 )   $ (59,639 )   $ (113,483 )   $ (118,827 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments   38,806       26,071       75,789       49,447  
Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (18,708 )   $ (33,568 )   $ (37,694 )   $ (69,380 )
               
GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 13,583     $ (3,837 )   $ 22,738     $ (6,078 )
Loss on foreign exchange   1,954       489       1,798       623  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   6       1,490       (403 )     1,503  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   199             386        
Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 15,742     $ (1,858 )   $ 24,519     $ (3,952 )

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