Rock Tech Lithium and Siemens Canada Sign Agreements to Bring Advanced German Engineering to Ontario Lithium Converter Project

- Siemens to develop a Digital Process Twin for Rock Tech's planned Red Rock Converter using results from ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)
- Siemens to provide Rock Tech's DFS Project Team with specialized support for process control, instrumentation and automation architecture
- The Rock Tech–Siemens collaboration provides a concrete industrial example of how German engineering expertise and Canadian resources can jointly build resilient lithium supply chains for the G7
Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that it has signed agreements with Siemens Canada to advance the development of a Digital Twin and for Siemens to support Rock Tech's project team with the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the planned Red Rock Lithium Converter in Ontario.
The agreements represent the first implementation phase under the strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") signed by the parties in March 2026. The MOU established a roadmap to bring advanced German lithium conversion expertise and industrial digitalization technology to Rock Tech's planned Red Rock Converter in Ontario.
The MoU includes the development and integration of Siemens Digital Twin technology, as well as the evaluation of additional Siemens solutions, services, and engineering support, with the goal of positioning the Red Rock Converter as a blueprint for future converters in Canada and allied markets. Siemens' Digital Twin technology creates a virtual, physics-based model of the plant's processes, energy flows, and material streams, enabling Rock Tech to test, optimize, and validate design choices, efficiency, emissions, and operational reliability before major capital is committed. While the first step is to implement a digital process twin, the Digital Twin technology will cover the entire project lifecycle: from the feasibility study through engineering and construction to operations. The parties will also evaluate the potential application of the cooperation to future projects in other G7 countries.
Siemens Canada will also support Rock Tech's project team by providing specialized support in Process Control, Instrumentation and Automation Architecture as part of the ongoing DFS for the Red Rock Converter. The DFS was launched at the end of June 2026 and is expected to be finalized by mid-December 2026.
The partnership with Siemens strengthens German-Canadian cooperation and supports Rock Tech's objective of establishing the Red Rock Converter as a strategic contributor to resilient G7 critical minerals supply chains. The Rock Tech–Siemens collaboration provides a concrete industrial example of how German engineering expertise and Canadian resources can jointly build resilient lithium supply chains for the G7.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Company,
Mirco Wojnarowicz
CEO
About Rock Tech Lithium
Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.
Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.
The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are intended to be sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly-owned Georgia Lake Project, which is intended to provide a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the Company aims to close the local battery loop.
With its facilities, Rock Tech intends to contribute to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards. With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the agreements with Siemens Canada; the development and implementation of Digital Twin technology for the planned Red Rock Lithium Converter; Siemens' support of the Company's ongoing DFS; the timing, completion and outcome of the DFS; the development, permitting, financing, construction, commissioning and operation of the Red Rock Lithium Converter; the potential application of the parties' collaboration to future projects; and the anticipated contribution of the Red Rock Lithium Converter to critical minerals supply chains.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: the Company's development plans will proceed as currently anticipated; the DFS will be completed within the expected timeframe; Siemens will provide the contemplated services and support; required approvals, permits and financing will be obtained on acceptable terms; and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with Siemens will be realized.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the risk that the DFS is not completed on the expected timeline or produces results different from those anticipated; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Siemens collaboration are not realized; risks relating to financing, permitting, engineering, construction and commissioning of the Red Rock Lithium Converter; cost increases, schedule delays, supply chain disruptions, technological, operational, regulatory and market risks; and the other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.