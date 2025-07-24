Roche Diagnostics showcases science-driven leadership and innovation at ADLM 2025

Roche Diagnostics showcases science-driven leadership and innovation at ADLM 2025

 
 

A promise for innovative partnerships, better insights, faster support, and improved healthcare outcomes.

 

   INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO   ,   July 24, 2025   /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) will showcase its science-driven leadership in diagnostics at the 2025 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, held July 28–31 in Chicago . Roche will spotlight its commitment to delivering the right test at the right time — empowering clinical decisions, simplifying operations, and transforming patient outcomes across the healthcare continuum.

 
 

  Roche Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roche) 

 
 

In an era of rapid scientific advancement, Roche harnesses the full force of innovation to deliver deeper insights, faster support, and better outcomes. By expanding partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, Roche amplifies its reach — connecting with more patients and labs, in more settings, with greater efficiency.

 

"Innovation, integration and partnership are the cornerstones of Roche's vision for the future of diagnostics," said Brad Moore , president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "Our ADLM presence is about more than technology — it's about connecting science to people, delivering value where it matters most and working together to shape the next era of care."

 

From AI-powered digital transformation to proven assay performance, Roche empowers laboratories to achieve lasting success through evidence-based innovation and a focus on patient-centered care.

 

Roche's presence at ADLM reflects a holistic approach to healthcare innovation, one that integrates powerful science with intelligent technologies. Visit Roche Diagnostics at Booth 1902 to explore how our solutions bring science to life, simplify operations and elevate diagnostic excellence for patients worldwide.

 

With the largest diagnostics installed base worldwide, Roche provides unrivaled ability to scale access to testing at speed for those who need it most. The cobas® reagent portfolio offers the broadest menu on an integrated platform and includes the Elecsys® Alzheimer's cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays, aiming to more effectively detect amyloid pathology and support an Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

 

Roche will also present its full array of navify® digital solutions, which securely integrate data across care settings, connecting the healthcare community and accelerating access to innovation and insights. Our digital solutions enable confident healthcare decisions and help you drive operational, clinical and financial value.

 

  Join Our Expert-Led Medical Workshops  

 

As part of its scientific programming, Roche is hosting two dynamic workshops led by industry experts:

 
  •   Cardiovascular Risk Assessment and Lipoprotein(a): Closing Gaps in ASCVD Prevention
    Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a genetically inherited, independent risk factor for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD), yet remains under-recognized in routine clinical assessment. This workshop will explore critical gaps in awareness, testing and risk stratification related to Lp(a), with a focus on identifying and managing people with high risk for cardiovascular disease.
    •  

Attendees will:

 
  •  
    • Gain a deeper understanding of Lp(a)'s role in ASCVD and its implications for personalized care
      •  
    • Learn about Roche's FDA-cleared, commercially available Lp(a) Molarity Assay, designed to deliver standardized, clinically actionable results
      •  
    • Explore how emerging Lp(a)-lowering therapies and diagnostics can support more tailored cardiovascular risk management strategies
      •  
    •  
  •   Innovations in Cervical-Cancer Screening and Diagnosis
    Cervical cancer remains one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers — particularly in underserved populations. This session will explore the latest advancements in cervical-cancer screening and diagnosis, including self-collection methods, updated clinical guidelines, and the evolving role of technologies such as extended HPV genotyping and home-based testing. Expert speakers will share insights on how these developments can increase awareness and expand access to regular screening across diverse populations.
    Attendees will:
    • Review the current technology landscape for cervical-cancer screening and diagnosis
      •  
    • Explore updates to ASCCP and USPSTF guidelines and their implications for clinical practice
      •  
    • Consider strategies to expand access for under- or never-screened populations
      •  
    • Examine the potential role of home-collection in improving screening rates, including challenges to implementation and follow-up care
      •  
    • Discuss the clinical utility and relevance of HPV extended genotyping
      •  
    •  

These sessions reflect Roche's belief that science holds its true power when it is accessible, and that collaboration matters most when it drives real transformation.

 

Focusing on key attributes of science-based leadership, operational simplicity and patient-centric partnership, Roche will feature its newest innovations   in-booth at ADLM   , including:

 
  • The future cobas® Mass Spec solution* is designed to be a total end-to-end solution for clinical mass spectrometry testing with the goal of seamless integration into the routine laboratory.
    •  
  • The cobas® pure integrated solutions combine clinical chemistry, immunoassay and Ion-Selective Electrode (ISE) diagnostic testing on a single platform for low- to mid-volume testing needs.
    •  
  • The CCM Vertical is a flexible, modular system that utilizes lab space effectively and seamlessly integrates into the existing cobas® connection modules.
    •  
  • The cobas® liat system brings gold-standard PCR technology to the point of care, providing results within 20 minutes across a growing test menu of CLIA-waived multiplex and singleplex assays, with a focus on respiratory and sexual health diagnostics.
    •  
  • The cobas®   eplex system, a rapid, syndromic molecular diagnostic solution, offers test panels for respiratory and bloodstream infections, integrating the entire process from order to report.
    •  
  • The cobas® 6800/8800 Systems v2** are designed to enhance usability, streamline efficiency and support more intuitive workflows. Based on customer feedback and real-world usability testing, this update introduces improvements aimed at optimizing the user experience, availability as updated software for current systems as well as a new system model.
    •  
  • The LightCycler® PRO is a qPCR system designed to deliver accuracy and flexibility to research in and clinical diagnostic laboratories with an improved user experience.
    •  
  • The VENTANA® DP 600 slide scanner is a computer and imaging based device that has the capability to scan stained tissue specimens on glass slides, and digitize, compress, store, retrieve, and view digitized images of tissue slide specimens on glass slides.
    •  

At Roche, we invest more, partner more and push boundaries more — because patients deserve nothing less. Together, we're not just advancing diagnostics — we're transforming it.

 

For more information about Roche's participation at ADLM 2025, visit   ADLM.roche.com   .

 

  *Not currently for sale in the United States .
**The cobas    ®   6800/8800 System Software 2.0 and new models for the system are not yet available in the U.S.  

 

  About Roche  

 

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland , as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person, we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

 

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

 

Genentech, in the United States , is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan .

 

For more information, please visit   www.roche.com   .

 

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

 

  For Further Information
To find more information on Roche and images for media use, please visit the   Roche Media Library.   

 

  Roche Diagnostics U.S. Media Relations  
  us.mediarelations@roche.com   

 

  Onsite at ADLM:
  Jen Dial  
  jen.dial@roche.com   
1-463-867-0232

 

  Amy Lynn  
  amy.lynn@roche.com   
1-317-750-7811

 

  Downloads  

 

    cobas   ®      Mass   Spec solution     image   
   cobas   ®      Connection Module (     CCM) Vertica   l   image   
   cobas   ®   liat      system     image   
   cobas   ® pure      integrated solutions   image   
   cobas®         eplex    system   image   
   cobas®      5800   image     LightCycler® PRO   image   
  HPV self-collection animation   

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roche-diagnostics-showcases-science-driven-leadership-and-innovation-at-adlm-2025-302512634.html  

 

SOURCE Roche Diagnostics

 
 

 

Roche is a Swiss biopharmaceutical and diagnostic company. The firm's best-selling pharmaceutical products include a variety of oncology therapies from acquired partner Genentech, and its diagnostics group was bolstered by the acquisition of Ventana in 2008. Oncology products account for 50% of pharmaceutical sales, and centralized and point-of-care diagnostics for more than half of diagnostic-related sales.

×