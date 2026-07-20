Roche Appoints Dan Malarek as President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America

  • Dan Malarek, current CEO of Foundation Medicine Inc., appointed President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective August 1, 2026
  • Malarek succeeds Brad Moore, who will retire at the end of July following nearly a decade of distinguished service at Roche
  • Antonio Vergara appointed Chief Commercial Officer to lead U.S. commercial business units

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the appointment of Dan Malarek as President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective August 1, 2026. Malarek currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Medicine Inc., an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Malarek succeeds Brad Moore, who will retire at the end of July after nearly 10 years with Roche. The role will remain based at Roche Diagnostics' North America headquarters in Indianapolis and report to Matt Sause, Global CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

Roche

To further strengthen commercial execution across the region, Antonio Vergara has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Roche Diagnostics U.S., a newly created role also beginning August 1, 2026. Reporting directly to Malarek, Vergara will lead the commercial organization and its business units.

"We are highly appreciative of Brad for his leadership at Roche, and we wish him the very best in his retirement," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

Sause continued, "Dan is an exceptional leader with the clear vision, experience and track record required to drive our North American commercial operations forward. Together with Antonio's deep commercial expertise and proven leadership, Dan and his team are well positioned to continue to deliver on the strong growth of the North America business and our mission to improve patient care."

Malarek joined the Roche Group in 2007 through the Perspectives Management Development Program and built a diverse, nearly two-decade career across multiple leadership positions. Within the Diagnostics division, his experience included serving as Head of Marketing and Business Development in Diabetes Care, Lifecycle Leader in Molecular Diagnostics, and General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Norway. He later elevated to Global Head of Marketing & Customer Insights for Roche Diagnostics before transitioning to lead Foundation Medicine Inc. as its Chief Executive Officer.

Concurrent with Malarek's transition, Foundation Medicine Chief Operating Officer Vera Grossmann has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2026, while a search for a permanent successor is underway.

Vergara brings three decades of experience across finance, commercial and general management roles at the company. Since joining Roche in 1996 as a financial controller, he has held leadership positions across multiple geographies, including serving as President and Head of Diagnostics Latin America. Most recently, Vergara served as Senior Vice President of the U.S. Core Lab and Near Patient Care business.

About Roche 
Roche is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For Further Information

Roche Diagnostics U.S. Media Relations
us.mediarelations@roche.com

Brittany Wright
1-317-370-8547
brittany.wright.bw1@roche.com

Jen Dial
1-463-867-0232
jen.dial@roche.com

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SOURCE Roche

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