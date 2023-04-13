FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Market NewsInvesting News

RISE Dispensaries to Open RISE New Hope, Its 7th Retail Location in Minnesota, on April 17th

RISE Dispensaries a fast-growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE New Hope, the company's 7 th location in Minnesota and 78 th nationwide, will open on Monday, April 17 th . Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Balanced Veterans Network ("BVN") .

RISE New Hope is the first RISE Dispensary in the Northwest Minneapolis Metropolitan area and features numerous points of sale and ample space for an exceptional patient shopping experience. The store is offering an extensive product selection including &Shine flavored distillate vapes and specially formulated gummies, as well as RYTHM premium flower in a variety of strains, which will launch for the first time in the Minnesota market on April 17 th .

"As we continue to grow our footprint in Minnesota and other regions across the country, we remain committed to being good neighbors and supporting local organizations that are doing important work in our communities, such as Balanced Veterans Network," said Dominic O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Green Thumb. "We are excited to bring the RISE experience to New Hope and offer medical patients expanded access to safe, high-quality cannabis products, including RYTHM, our premium flower brand."

Balanced Veterans Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe space for community, education, advocacy and empowerment of alternative therapies for veterans and their families. The organization has a medical cannabis initiative called Operation 1620 that brings awareness, education and support to veterans using cannabis. The initiative aims to educate, normalize and break the stigma surrounding this plant while advocating for medical cannabis as a proven, safe and common-sense personal health management option.

"BVN is beyond excited to once again partner with the wonderful folks at Green Thumb," said Jen Baxter, acting Executive Director of Balanced Veterans Network. "Our mutual interest in the well-being of veterans and their families drives the work this donation will help to accomplish. We aim to develop a holistic and alternative medicine-based mental wellness program for our nation's veterans who experience PTSD, depression, anxiety, and other traumas as a result of their military service."

Baxter added, "BVN has had extraordinary success in developing a peer-led group environment that has aided veterans, and with our donors' contributions, we plan to formalize this program with a curriculum developed by medical professionals and veterans to treat post-service conditions while encouraging responsible and safe use of cannabis or entheogens for mental health."

In addition to RISE New Hope, the company operates six other retail stores across the state, including locations in Eagan, Hibbing, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar.

RISE New Hope is located at 7700 N 42nd Ave. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup is also available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . Visit RISEcannabis.com for more information.

About RISE Dispensaries
RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. With a national footprint of 78 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets, RISE employs approximately 2,000 residents and serves millions of patients and customers each year. Since opening their doors in 2015, RISE has been at the forefront of a movement to democratize cannabis. RISE believes that cannabis should be a right for all of us, not just some of us, and there are too many restrictions on when and where residents can enjoy products. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at RISEcannabis.com .

For more information about Green Thumb Industries, visit www.GTIgrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb's public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com , as well as on Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , including in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
GTI@mattio.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb IndustriesGTII:CNXGTBIFCannabis Investing
GTII:CNX,GTBIF
The Conversation (0)

Cronos Bolsters its Spinach® Infused Pre-roll Portfolio with CBG, CBC and CBN

Spinach ® rose to 8 th place in the pre-roll category, capturing 2.5% market share in Q1 2023, up from 1.4% in Q4 2022 1

In Q1 2023 Spinach ® ranked in the top-10 in all categories it participated in: Flower, Pre-rolls, Vapes and Edibles

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Executive Chairman to Give Keynote at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held April 11-12, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida .

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Jason Wild , TerrAscend's Executive Chairman, will participate in a keynote presentation moderated by Tim Seymour of Seymour Asset Management on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 , at 9:30 AM ET .  Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information, please click here .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/10/c1579.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Bolsters Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Deseret Wellness (" Deseret "), the largest cannabis retail operator in Utah (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has increased to four dispensaries in Utah and 150 nationwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Elevate the Journey with Dogwalkers' New Show Dog Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls

Dogwalkers a premium cannabis pre-roll brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it will launch Show Dogs, a new line of infused cannabis pre-rolls. Show Dogs will launch in the Illinois market on Thursday, April 20th, and will be sold exclusively at RISE Dispensaries for the first two weeks. The product line will expand to additional markets later this year, including Massachusetts, Maryland and Nevada.

Show Dog pre-rolls are crafted with premium cannabis flower that is harvested at peak freshness and infused with high-grade concentrate to provide top-class levels of potency, making them perfect for elevated journeys and new experiences.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces April 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in April.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11-12, 2023: Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, April 11 th at 10:10 AM .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-april-2023-event-participation-301788962.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c0981.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

2022 revenue of $74.6 million increased 37.1% YOY and 57.8% excluding discontinued operations –

– Q4 revenue of $19.0 million increased 39.4% YoY and 55.8% excluding discontinued operations –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Aeromagnetic Survey And Geochemistry Defines Large Rare Earth Drilling Target At Bruce

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

rare earth investing

Aeromagnetic Survey And Geochemistry Defines Large Rare Earth Drilling Target At Bruce

Resource Investing

Miitel South Gold Prospect RC Drilling Results

Silver Investing

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Suspension from Quotation

Gold Investing

Broad Mineralisation Evident From Siren’s First Drillhole At Auld Creek

Resource Investing

New Frontier Has Returned High Grade Gold Rock Chips In The West Bryah

×