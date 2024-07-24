Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

GMV Minerals

GMV:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

June 2024 Quarter - Activities Report

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing a portfolio of projects within the highly prospective Lachlan Orogen (“LO") and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figures 1, 2 and 4).

Highlights

  • Multiple work programs focused on high-value critical minerals – scandium, cobalt, and copper across Rimfire’s NSW projects
  • Thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface across multiple locations across the 20km² Murga Intrusive Complex;
    • 22m @ 273ppm Sc from surface incl 12m @ 353ppm Sc
    • 22m @ 172ppm Sc from 2m incl 5m @ 226ppm Sc
    • 28m @ 158ppm Sc from 4m incl 6m @ 320ppm Sc
    • 25m @ 163ppm Sc from 2m incl 5m @ 242ppm Sc
    • 27m @ 162ppm Sc from 3m incl 4m @ 270ppm Sc
  • Further Melrose leaching test work generates up to 90% scandium recoveries at atmospheric pressures
  • Estimation of a combined JORC Mineral Resource for both Murga North and Melrose Scandium Prospects (Fifield and Avondale Earn-In Projects) underway ahead of completion within the coming weeks subject to receiving outstanding drill assays from the laboratory
  • Drilling programs are planned for September 2024 Quarter designed to test copper cobalt targets at Broken Hill and scandium targets at Fifield
  • Rimfire completes a placement to raise $1.15M post end of Quarter

Commenting on the Quarterly Activities report, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire continues to explore for and discover the critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies. We are leveraged to and provide unique ASX investment exposure to scandium – an extremely valuable metal.

Buoyed by the success of our scandium drilling and metallurgical studies carried out during the Quarter we have made the decision to estimate a maiden JORC Mineral Resource for both the Melrose and Murga North Prospects with the work underway.

We expect to announce both resources in the coming weeks with just some Melrose drilling assays awaited on to complete the estimation process.

Looking ahead, the September 2024 Quarter will be pivotal for Rimfire and its shareholders with maiden scandium resources, further scandium drilling and the resumption of copper-cobalt drilling at Broken Hill”.

Introduction and Operational Summary

During the June 2024 Quarter (the “Quarter”), Rimfire’s exploration activities were focused on advancing the Murga and Melrose Scandium Prospects (Fifield and Avondale Earn In Project) with 100 aircore holes (2,664 metres) drilled.

The drilling successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium at multiple locations across the Murga Intrusive Complex with subsequent re-assaying of anomalous drill samples demonstrating a significant increase in grade.

Buoyed by the success of the drilling, Rimfire has commenced the estimation of a combined JORC Mineral Resource for both the Murga North and Melrose Scandium Prospects.

Also, two further sighter leach tests focused on maximising scandium recovery at atmospheric pressures from Melrose laterite-hosted mineralisation returned recoveries of 62.6% and 90.1% scandium respectively. The latest results represent a significant improvement on previous best scandium recovery of 40% and can be attributed to increased acidity (sulphuric acid) and addition of reagents (NaCl).

To guide the Company’s future metallurgical studies, Rimfire also engaged highly experienced hydrometallugist Mr Boyd Willis as Process Consultant.

The exploration activities at the Fifield and Avondale are funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner

- Golden Plains Resources (GPR) and looking ahead to the September 2024 Quarter, Rimfire will complete the estimate of the combined JORC Mineral Resource for the Murga North and Melrose Scandium Prospects, as well as undertaking further aircore and diamond drilling at Murga to build on the initial resource.

Separately on its 100% - owned projects, Rimfire is preparing to carry out a further round of diamond drilling at its Bald Hill Copper Cobalt prospect commencing in August 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rimresource investing
The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

Firebird Executes Farm-Out Agreement with Macro Metals on Non-Core Manganese Tenements

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Macro Metals Ltd (“Macro”) regarding the development of Firebird’s Wandanya, Disraeli and Midgengadge tenements.
Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Buys Specific Mineral Rights and Related Assets from WIN Metals for $1.2M

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric) together with WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (WIN Metals or WIN) are pleased to announce that the two parties have successfully executed a Binding Term Sheet on 22 July 2024 for the partial purchase of WIN’s nickel and lithium rights within the Munda Gold Project area, water access rights and other related assets, to Auric.

Keep reading...Show less
The White House.

S&P Global: US Outpaced by Most Other Countries in Mine Development Times

A report published by S&P Global Market Intelligence reveals that the US lags significantly behind other countries in mine development times, impacting its ability to build strategic mineral resources.

The document reveals that it takes nearly 29 years on average for a US mine to progress from discovery to production, compared to 27 years in Canada and 20 years in Australia. Only Zambia takes longer at an average of 34 years.

This extended timeline puts the US at a disadvantage, especially as demand for the critical minerals needed for energy transition continues to rise. The report points out several key factors behind the delays.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.


Keep reading...Show less
Tech grid overlaying forest.

Australian Organisations Make Case for Natural Capital Accounting in Resource Sector

Two organisations have collaborated on the release of a new suite of resources geared at helping companies in the Australian mining industry implement natural capital accounting (NCA).

The Cooperative Research Centre for Transformations in Mining Economies (CRC TiME) and CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency, announced the news in a press release on Monday (July 15).

NCA is a means of “accounting for impacts on nature over the life of projects.” Mining companies of all stages are increasingly being asked to show how they affect the environment and mitigate their impact accordingly.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Investor Presentation - July 2024

Copper-Gold-Base Metals-Uranium Ti-Tree Shear Project Gascoyne Region, WA

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

Related News

Uranium Investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

rare earth investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

Gold Investing

June 2024 Quarterly Cashflow Report

×