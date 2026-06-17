Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Supplementary Information on Tiros Project PEA

The supplementary information, issued under ASX Listing Rules 5.16 and 5.16.3, provides further detail on the mining, metallurgical, infrastructure and economic modifying factors supporting the 500,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) run-of-mine (ROM) production target and approximate 20-year mine life. It also sets out the proportions of Mineral Resource categories underpinning the production target.
Key Points from the Supplementary Information
- The PEA productiontarget is based on high-grade ROM material, of which approximately 99.2% is underpinned by Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.8% by Inferred Mineral Resources.
- Scheduled ROM processed over the 20-year mine life totals approximately9.534 Mt.
- Initial capital cost is estimated at US$191.2 million (gross basis, including contingency).
- Steady-state annual operating cost is estimated at US$109.5 million (gross basis), or US$219.0 per tonne of ROM.
- Metallurgical recovery assumptions used in the PEA are 68.7% for TiO2 and 67.0% for rare earth elements (REE), based on bench-scale testwork.
- The mining method is conventional open-pit strip mining using truck-and-excavator, with conservative PEA-stage assumptions for recovery, dilution and pit design parameters.
The Company confirms that this supplementary information does not replace or amend the original PEA announcement. The PEA remains preliminary in nature and is equivalent to a Scoping Study under the JORC Code (2012). There is no certainty that the outcomes described in the PEA will be realised.
Full details, including tables on capital and operating costs, pit design parameters, metallurgical testwork summaries and annual ROM schedules by resource category, are set out in the supplementary information released today.
To view the PEA Supplementary Information announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5QNA1697
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
Source:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
Contact:
Christopher Eager
CEO and Executive Chairman
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809