Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Selects Flowsheet for Tiros PEA

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Selects Flowsheet for Tiros PEA

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) has reached the final step on the path toward completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its High Grade Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Tiros Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil (Tiros or Tiros Project).

After 18 months of exhaustive metallurgical test-work on several hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processes, a process flowsheet has been developed and selected which will allow the Company to define capital and operating costs, recoveries, and product specifications for the Tiros Project PEA.

"This flowsheet was chosen because it uses a combination of conventional technologies and the majority of equipment can be sourced in Brazil," said Christopher Eager, Resouro's Chairman and CEO. "We are continuing to test alternative technologies to include in trade off studies-like the recently announced MOU with Rare Earth Technologies of Cincinnati, Ohio-for the upcoming preliminary feasibility study." (Refer ASX announcement of 13 November 2025 / TSX-V 12 November 2025).

Flowsheet based on characterization and minerology of Tiros mineralization

The flowsheet applies a combination of conventional processing technologies aimed at producing a course-grained Titanium Dioxide product, a fine-grained Titanium Dioxide product, and mixed Rare Earth Sulfate which could be further processed to produce a mixed rare earth carbonate or oxide.

The flowsheet (shown in Figure 1*) is based on the characterization and mineralogy of the Tiros mineralization, while also taking product marketing guidelines into consideration. The flowsheet has two main processing streams:

- a coarse particle treatment stream designed to recover a high-grade titanium concentrate for sale to traditional titanium markets, through the use of mineral dressing technologies, and some calcination / leaching technologies; and

- a fine particle treatment stream optimized for the recovery of a fine titanium powder, as well as rare earth elements, by using a calcination / acid baking / leach process.

Developed by a team of experts

The flowsheet was developed by the Resouro technical team in Brazil under the direction of Dr Lino Freitas and Steve Williams of Blue Coast Research, British Columbia.

Dr. Freitas has a PhD in Extractive Metallurgy from Polytechnique Montreal, Canada, and is a professor of mineral processing at the Escola Superior de Engenharia de Minas Gerais. He has extensive experience in titanium and rare earths processing at Vale, AMEC, and SNC Lavalin in Brazil.

Mr. Williams has worked in the mining industry, in Australia, Canada, and South America for more than four decades. The author of many acclaimed geometallurgy papers, he became a CIM Distinguished Lecturer in 2004, followed by a CIM Fellow, for his notable work in geometallurgy.

The result of extensive test work

Test work has been completed at SGS Geosol and CIT SENAI in Belo Horizonte and SGS Lakefield in Canada. Further confirmation test work is currently underway at SGS Lakefield after which Resouro will report recoveries, mass balances, and product specifications according to NI 43-101 standards.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3TMR8WG8



About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.



Source:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.



Contact:
Christopher Eager
CEO and Executive Chairman
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Resouro Strategic MetalsRSM:CATSXV:RSMResource Investing
RSM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Half-lit crescent moon with visible craters against a black sky.

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says

As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
US flag waving near the ornate Capitol building dome against a partly cloudy sky.

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
Shipping containers with cranes; one displays the Australian flag prominently.

Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026

Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Millennium Drilling Commenced

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Altech Batteries Ltd Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Base Metals Investing

Millennium Drilling Commenced

Tech Investing

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Aluminum Investing

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025