Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Presentation: Delivering Robust PEA for Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Project

The PEA evaluates a phased development strategy commencing with a 500,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") starter operation. The base case demonstrates strong economics with low upfront capital intensity relative to project scale and significant remaining resource for future expansion.
Key PEA Base Case Highlights (500,000 tpa Starter Operation)
- Post-tax NPV (8%): US$714.9 million
- Post-tax IRR: 44.2%
- Pre-tax NPV (8%): US$1,138.8 million;Pre-tax IRR: 62.7%
- Upfront capital expenditure: US$191.1 million (gross, including contingency)
- Mine life: 20 years
- Post-tax life-of-mine cash flow: US$1,673.9 million
- Average annual post-tax cash flow: US$70.0 million
- Post-tax payback period: 1.9 years from first production
- Processing rate: 500,000 tpa ROM ore
- Steady-state annual TREO in product: 3,636 tonnes
- Steady-state contained TiO2 in concentrate: 90,100 tonnes per year
The starter operation is based on approximately 10 Mt of the high-grade domain, representing only ~0.7% of the Project's 1.4 billion tonne Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resource (effective 9 April 2025)
Tiros hosts a globally significant Mineral Resource of 1.4 Bt @ 12% TiO2 and 4,000 ppm TREO in the Measured and Indicated category (including a high-grade domain of 103 Mt @ 23% TiO2 and 9,100 ppm TREO). An additional 500 Mt Inferred Resource provides further upside.
The mineralisation is near-surface weathered clay, amenable to free-digging open-pit mining and conventional processing to produce coarse and fine TiO2 anatase concentrates plus a mixed rare-earth sulphate product.
Project Setting and Next Steps
Tiros is located in the mining-friendly state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company plans to advance infill drilling, metallurgical optimisation, product specification testwork, and progression to a Pre-Feasibility Study in parallel with a structured permitting pathway led by Sete Solucoes.
The presentation highlighted six key strategic points: strong economics, low-capital starter operation, expansion potential from the large resource base, dual-product revenue opportunity (TiO2 + TREO), simple mining and responsible design,and a clear development pathway in an established jurisdiction.
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZCKJL8K2
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
Source:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
Contact:
Christopher Eager
CEO and Executive Chairman
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809