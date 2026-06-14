Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. PEA milestone for Tiros Project

The PEA was prepared by a team led by Norda Stelo according to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). All financial figures are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
"The project's robust economics are based on high levels of total rare earth oxides (TREO) and titanium oxide (TiO2) grades," said Christopher Eager, Resouro's CEO. "We believe that starting with a small high-grade operation will minimize the social and environmental impacts, reduce the time to production, and significantly de-risk the Project. Our goal with this staged approach is to support future financing and provide a pathway for larger scale development."
The PEA is preliminary in nature. It includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. It is not a feasibility study. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Key highlights of the PEA include:
- The PEA indicates an after-tax net present value (NPV) of US$714.9 million using an 8% nominal discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 44.2%
- The proposed operation contemplates annual processing throughput of 500,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) over an initial mine life of 20 years for a total run of mine (ROM) feed of 9.5Mt of high grade at 26.3% TiO2, 10,832 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO), and 2.7 strip ratio
- Operation targets a high-grade area of mineralization that makes up less than 1% of the Company's previously announced 1.4 billion tonne Measured and Indicated Resource
- Significant expansion potential supported by a very large titanium and rare earth mineral resource
- Simple open-pit mining with free digging near-surface mineralisation
- Proposed processing flowsheet incorporates grinding and sizing beneficiation, calcination, magnetic separation/electrostatic separation and gravity separation, acid leach, sulphation/water leach, hydrolyzation, precipitation, and solid liquid separation
- The overall recovery of titanium dioxide is 68.7% (recovered to two products: coarse TiO2 and fine TiO2) and the recovery of the rare earth elements to a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product is 67%
- Dual-revenue model based on titanium dioxide and rare earth product streams
- Environmentally conscious design, assuming dry-stack tailings
- Favourable jurisdiction: Minas Gerais, Brazil with established infrastructure
Investor Webinar
Resouro will host an investor webinar on June 16, 2026, to discuss the results of the PEA, provide an overview of the Tiros Project, and outline the Company's proposed next steps.
Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Time: 8 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. BST/10 p.m. AEST
Registration: https://6ix.com/event/resouro-tiros-project-pea-webinar
A replay will be made available on the Company's website following the event.
*To view the full announcement, please visit:
https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/rau/fc9f0c53-a62.pdf
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
Source:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
Contact:
Christopher Eager
CEO and Executive Chairman
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809