Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Engages Market Maker Services

Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) announced that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Independent Trading Group INC. ("ITG"), to provide market-making services in compliance with TSX Venture ("TSXV") Exchange policies. ITG is a Dealer Member as defined in Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization's ("CIRO") General By-Law No. 1. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive a monthly fee of $7,000 for their services. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. ITG began delivering its services to the Company on October 22, 2025. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG agrees to use commercially reasonable efforts to perform the following Services:

(a) Enhance market depth and contribute to the market liquidity of the Company's common shares by entering orders on two sides of the book;

(b) Add stability and efficiency to the market for the common shares and increase the efficiency of the Price Discovery Mechanism;

(c) Act as a liaison to the Company by providing information to the Company regarding the trading pattern of the common shares on the Exchange; and

(d) Enter orders to maintain a reasonable spread, as determined by the Market Maker in its sole discretion, between the bid price and ask price of the common shares when natural market liquidity is not present. If the price of the common shares stabilizes and there are sufficient buyers and sellers on both sides of the market, the Market Maker will not carry out market making activities at a level that materially affects the market.

ITG is an independent arm's-length party and has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Resouro or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.



About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.



Chris Eager
Executive Chair and CEO
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809

