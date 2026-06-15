Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Director Resignation

Mr. Martins has served as a Director of the Company since February 2023, and has acted as legal counsel to the Company since its inception six years ago. He has been involved in all aspects of the early-stage development of the business. Mr. Martins operates his own legal practice and has decided to devote more time to his business. The Board considers this is an appropriate time for Mr. Martins to step down, following the recent successful publication of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project and the announcement of the processing shared agreement with Future Mining at Novo Mundo Gold Project.
The Board would like to thank Mr. Martins for his outstanding contributions over the years and wish him every success in the future. The Board will be seeking a replacement in the coming months as it scopes out and builds the appropriate skill set for the delivery of the Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") in 2027.
CEO Christopher Eager said, "It has been a pleasure working with Phillippe over the last six years, and he has made significant contributions to the success of the business, including, most recently, the publication of the PEA for the Tiros Project and the processing agreement with Future Mining for Novo Mundo. With these major developments complete, it is an appropriate time for him to move on."
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
Source:
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
Contact:
Christopher Eager
CEO and Executive Chairman
chris.eager@resouro.com
+44 7388 0579809