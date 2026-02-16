Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. Announces Forthcoming Appointment of New Board Chairman

He will serve as independent Non-Executive Chairman of Resouro upon his appointment and support the Company's investor engagement activities, particularly across the Australian and UK markets.
"We are delighted to announce the proposed appointment of Simon to the Board," said Christopher Eager, Resouro's Chairman and CEO. "His depth of experience across capital markets, governance, and strategic leadership will be a significant asset to Resouro as we move through our next phase of growth. Simon has a strong track record of supporting management teams, engaging with investors, and helping boards navigate complex operating and market environments."
The Board believes Mr Stilwell's strong governance background, capital markets expertise, and international investor network will be highly valuable as Resouro advances the development of its Brazilian rare earths and titanium assets and continues to engage with global capital markets.
Mr Stilwell has advised growth companies and has held senior executive and board roles across a range of AIM-listed companies. He was CEO and Founding Director of London-based investment bank Liberum Capital, which developed a strong resources franchise from inception. He was also a founder, investor and a member of the investment committee of Laurium, its natural resources fund management business.
He served as a long-standing Non-Executive Director at Gresham House Plc, an alternative asset manager, during a period of significant growth and value creation. At Gresham House, he chaired the remuneration committee and was a member of the audit, risk, investment and sustainability committees.
Throughout his career, Mr Stilwell has demonstrated deep expertise in capital markets, investor engagement, governance frameworks, and scaling businesses through growth phases, restructurings, and exits. His experience spans IPOs, acquisitions, disposals, balance sheet management, and stakeholder engagement with institutional investors, regulators, lenders, and shareholders.
The Board will advise the market when Mr Stilwell's appointment becomes effective.
