Resmed Launches AirTouch F40 Full Face Fabric CPAP Mask in the U.S.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home, today announced the U.S. launch of AirTouch F40, the newest addition to its growing portfolio of fabric continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) masks. Designed for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to provide greater comfort and choice in therapy1, the AirTouch F40 helps address key factors that can influence long-term adherence.

OSA is a growing health challenge, affecting more than one billion people worldwide.2 In the U.S., an estimated 61 million people have OSA, a number projected to rise to nearly 77 million by 2050.3 CPAP therapy remains the gold standard treatment for OSA4, and for those on CPAP, mask comfort and fit can play an important role in how people stay engaged with therapy over time.

AirTouch F40 brings Resmed's proprietary ComfiSoft™ fabric cushion to a minimalist design that is intended to adapt to a person's face as they move throughout the night. Because comfort preferences vary from person to person, expanding mask choice helps give people another option to meet their individual needs. The mask's wide fit range and intuitive design are also intended to make it easier for healthcare providers to help patients find a comfortable fit and support them throughout therapy.

AirTouch F40 builds on Resmed's growing portfolio of fabric-based mask technology and reflects the company's commitment to delivering more personalized experiences that support patients throughout their therapy experience. ResMed has seen encouraging outcomes across its fabric mask portfolio, including a 6% increase in 90-day compliance among users of a fabric-cushioned mask compared with users of a silicone-cushioned mask.5

"AirTouch F40 is one example of how we're continuing to redefine what's possible to create more comfortable and personalized therapy experiences," said Justin Leong, Chief Product Officer at Resmed. "By building on the success of AirFit F40™ and introducing a new fabric option, we're giving people greater flexibility to choose the mask that works best for them. That's the kind of innovation that can help more people start and stay on CPAP therapy."

Key features of AirTouch F40 include:

  • Designed to fit and move with the user: AirTouch F40 is designed to fit 96% of people6 with a minimalist design that adapts to the face as people move throughout the night.
  • Brings fabric comfort to the full-face experience: The ComfiSoft fabric cushion features soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking fabric7 designed for comfort against the skin.
  • A familiar platform for existing AirFit F40 users: The interchangeable cushion allows current AirFit F40 users to try the fabric cushion without changing mask systems or being resized or refitted.

Connected support throughout therapy
AirTouch F40 is part of Resmed's connected sleep health platform, bringing together devices, digital tools and provider support to create a more connected therapy experience and help people stay engaged over time.

Through myAir™, Resmed's patient engagement app, people can track their therapy progress, access personalized guidance and receive ongoing support throughout their therapy experience. This includes upcoming features such as Equipment Care, a tool that is designed to encourage patients to take action and stay engaged in managing their CPAP equipment. Healthcare providers can use AirView™, Resmed's remote monitoring platform, to view therapy insights and support patients between appointments. When used alongside AirView, myAir has been shown to improve therapy compliance from 70% to 87%.8

AirTouch F40 will be available in the U.S. beginning October 28, 2026. For more information, visit https://www.resmed.com/en-us/health-professionals/campaigns/airtouch-f40/

About Resmed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We're relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, ResMed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we're redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

For Media

Keleigh Andrus
Keleigh.Andrus@resmed.com
news@resmed.com

For Investors

Salli Schwartz
Salli.Schwartz@resmed.com
investorrelations@resmed.com

1 ResMed external crossover study comparing AirTouch F40 mask against other ResMed and third-party masks. n=36. Data on file, ID: A5768170.
2 Benjafield AV, et al. Lancet Respir Med. 2019 Aug; 7(8):687-698.
3 Boers E, et al. Lancet Respir Med. 2025;13(12):1078–1086.
4 Patil SP et al. J Clin Sleep Med. 2019 Feb 15;15(2):301-334.
5 ResMed analysis of 90-day PAP compliance among U.S. patients using AirView™ and myAir™, comparing AirTouch™ N30i and AirFit™ N30i. Data on file, ID: A5707362.
6 Internal ResMed analysis of projected cushion fit per region. Data on file, ID: A5756043.
7 ResMed internal testing of the moisture-wicking properties of fabric. Data on file, ID: A5636924.
8 Malhotra et al., CHEST. 2018; 153(4): 843–850.


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