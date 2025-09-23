Replenish Nutrients Announces New Product Offering and Associated Licensing Deal With MJ Ag Solutions Ltd to Supply Northern Alberta Farmers

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH,OTC:VVIVF) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing of a new licensing deal and the introduction of a new proprietary fertilizer product.

As Replenish prepares for a busy fall fertilizer season, in addition to ramping up granulated fertilizer production at Beiseker , the Company is pleased to announce that it expects to supplement its existing sales of blended and granulated product this fall with the addition of a new proprietary pellet fertilizer product line under a new licensing agreement with MJ Ag Solutions Ltd., a Northern Alberta -based fertilizer distributor.

Licensing Deal

The initial licensing deal will see Replenish's partner manage the manufacturing process with both parties contributing to sales efforts. The terms of the licensing agreement do not require Replenish to outlay any capital expenditures with the working capital obligations being shared by both parties. The first full production runs are expected to commence in the coming weeks with product being ready to sell in the busy upcoming fall fertilizer season. Production volume is expected to increase up to 800 metric tonnes per month supplementing the existing volumes being produced at the Beiseker granulation facility. Replenish is encouraged this will provide a meaningful first step to growing the cash flows from this licensing deal and the new pellet fertilizer business going forward.

Proprietary Pellet Fertilizer

The pellet products align with the Company's existing product portfolio and deliver equivalent soil health benefits to its blended and granulated offerings, while reducing production costs and simplifying the manufacturing process relative to granulation. Importantly, the pelletized products do not require any specialized spreading equipment and can be readily used by the existing equipment many growers already have on their farms. Similar to Replenish's granulated product, the pellet product can also be readily and safely stored in bins and transported at scale by truck and rail. These product features result in a lower total cost of applied fertilizer to the grower while also providing scalability and strong margins for Replenish and its current and future licensing partners.

Strategic Significance

Management believes this licensing agreement demonstrates the scalability of Replenish's pelletization technology and provides a capital-light path to potential growth. The Company intends to pursue additional licensing agreements with partners in other regions, including potential opportunities outside of North America , as part of its strategy.

As noted by Neil Wiens , Replenish CEO "We believe this agreement marks an exciting milestone for Replenish and a strong validation of our licensing model. By partnering with MJ Ag Solutions Ltd., we are positioned to generate a new, recurring revenue stream that requires no additional shareholder capital. The potential to replicate this structure not only across North America but also in other markets gives us what we view as a compelling long-term growth opportunity. This agreement is more than a single facility; it represents a model that we believe can transform how our technology scales in the market. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to build long-term value for both farmers and shareholders."

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH,OTC:VVIVF) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to financial and operating results, including production capacity, production rates, revenue growth, commissioning activities, and timing thereof. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "may", "would", "should", "could", "plans", "expects", "budget", "schedule", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", and similar expressions, including variations thereof and negative forms. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the availability of additional capital on acceptable terms and the timing thereof; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries and other risk factors disclosed in our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that these risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

EarthRenew

EarthRenew

Overview

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.

Currently the company is focused on exploring ways to add value to its fertilizer base products. In April 2020 EarthRenew announced a partnership with CCm Technologies to develop and test new organic fertilizer product formulations. Using EarthRenew’s feedstock as a base, CCm has been able to produce a 7-1.7-2.2 NPK ratio organic fertilizer product. Moving forward EarthRenew intends to incorporate CCm’s technology into its own process in order to continue to enhance its end products. New formulations can provide several benefits, namely the ability to service a broader range of crops.

Keep reading...Show less

