Replenish Nutrients Announces Beiseker Facility Update and Showcases Leadership at Soil Health Conference

Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (CSE: ERTH,OTC:VVIVF) (OTC: VVIVF) ("Replenish" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce significant production increases at the Beiseker manufacturing facility and details related to the upcoming soil health conference hosted by the Company convening government officials, financial institutions, and industry leaders to discuss the future of sustainable agriculture.

Beiseker Facility: 90% Complete and Positioning for 2,000 Tonnes/Month

Replenish has completed approximately 90% of its facility upgrades at Beiseker , with final automation, conveyance and electrical work remaining. The facility has achieved ~125 tonnes per week during commissioning and is scaling toward its full output of 2,000 tonnes per month (~500 tonnes per week) once commissioning is finalized and additional shifts are added to enable 24 hour operations.

At full capacity, Beiseker is expected to deliver the highest production and sales in the Company's history, significantly strengthening near-term revenue growth while lowering unit costs. The Company has also secured a key maintenance service partner to ensure safe and efficient operations throughout the ramp-up.

A Beiseker facility video is available here: Beiseker Facility Video ( https://youtu.be/ammmvS4Daxo )

Kevin Erickson , COO, commented: "We are very pleased with the progress at Beiseker . The team has designed and delivered a modern, efficient, and scalable facility that positions us to meet strong market demand. Once capacity reaches 2,000 tonnes per month, Replenish will be positioned for a new phase of growth."

Revenue Growth, Cost Efficiency, and Leadership in Regenerative Agriculture

The Beiseker ramp-up supports Replenish's ability to grow revenue through higher production volumes while driving down per-tonne costs through scale efficiencies. The facility's proprietary zero-waste fertilizer production process also reinforces Replenish's leadership in lower carbon footprint agriculture, aligning with global trends toward sustainable and regenerative farming.

Soil Health Conference – September 12, 2025

Replenish will host a soil health conference in Calgary, Alberta , convening senior stakeholders from across the agricultural ecosystem. The event will include:

  • Keynote address and fireside chat with Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation Minister RJ Sigurdson and Replenish CEO Neil Wiens
  • Participation from leading financial institutions, including Alberta Treasury Branch (ATB), Farm Credit Canada (FCC), RBC Royal Bank and Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC)
  • Engagement with the Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-Food (CANZA), whose members include RBC Royal Bank, Nutrien, McCain Foods, Telus Ag, and Maple Leaf Foods

The conference is designed to highlight soil health as a critical driver of agricultural productivity and sustainability, while reinforcing Replenish's position as a market leader in regenerative fertilizer and soil health solutions.

Neil Wiens , CEO of Replenish, stated:

"Hosting this conference demonstrates Replenish's ability to lead industry dialogue at the highest level. For our shareholders, it validates that demand for sustainable soil practices is accelerating — and that Replenish is positioned at the center of this growth. The relationships built here will support faster product adoption, stronger revenue visibility, and long-term value creation."

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients (CSE: ERTH,OTC:VVIVF) (OTC: VVIVF) manufactures and sells proprietary fertilizer products containing essential macro and micro nutrients and biological material while using a proprietary zero-waste manufacturing process. To learn more about Replenish visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com .

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.

Currently the company is focused on exploring ways to add value to its fertilizer base products. In April 2020 EarthRenew announced a partnership with CCm Technologies to develop and test new organic fertilizer product formulations. Using EarthRenew’s feedstock as a base, CCm has been able to produce a 7-1.7-2.2 NPK ratio organic fertilizer product. Moving forward EarthRenew intends to incorporate CCm’s technology into its own process in order to continue to enhance its end products. New formulations can provide several benefits, namely the ability to service a broader range of crops.

Turning Waste into Profit

REPEAT - EarthRenew to Acquire Stake in Replenish Nutrients Ltd., a Leader in Crop Inputs and the Soil Solution Space

Highlights:

  • EarthRenew intends to acquire an approximately 38% interest in Replenish Nutrients, a leading regenerative fertilizer and nutrient formulation and marketing company
  • This transaction will support the marketing and distribution strategy for EarthRenew, providing access to regenerative agriculture markets in Western Canada and the United States (North Dakota and Montana)
  • The Replenish Nutrients team will also support the engineering and operations of EarthRenew's Strathmore facility given their previous history with the design and operation of this facility when originally built

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has signed a non-binding letter of intent effective December 11, 2020 (the "LOI"), pursuant to which, subject to execution of a definitive agreement, completion of customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals, the Company will acquire (the "Proposed Acquisition") 38% of the issued and outstanding shares of Replenish Nutrients Ltd. ("Replenish Nutrients", or the "Target"), a privately held regenerative fertilizer and nutrient company located in Okotoks, Alberta, from certain of its existing shareholders (the "Vendors"). The Proposed Acquisition plays directly into the Company's objective to offer a suite of soil health solution growth assets.

REPEAT - EarthRenew Announces Long-Term Soil Health Field Demonstration Trial

Highlights:

  • The trial is being conducted on a 20-acre field plot in west central Saskatchewan
  • 1.6 tonnes per acres of EarthRenew's GrowER product was applied to the plot
  • The demonstration trial is intended to measure improvements in crop yield, soil acidity, soil organic matter and farmer profitability

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a long-term soil health demonstration trial with an agronomist at a farming operation in west central Saskatchewan in the "dark brown soil zone". Soils in the dark brown zone are part of the cooler, wetter mixed grassland ecoregion and have a higher amount of Soil Organic Matter content, darker soil color and thicker soil development.

REPEAT -- EarthRenew Announces Lease Renewal and Feedstock Agreement for Its Flagship Facility Co-Located at Cattleland Feedyards' Site

Highlights:

  • EarthRenew has renewed its lease of 2.92 acres of the Cattleland Feedyards site located in Wheatland County, Alberta, East of Calgary, for a 9-year term, with eight 5- year extension option s
  • The feedstock agreement included in the lease agreement secures a minimum of 40,000 tonnes of wet manure feedstock annually, which we estimate can be used to generate up to 18,000 tonnes of EarthRenew organic fertilizer
  • Cattleland Feedyards expects savings of up to $500,000 annually by taking advantage of the unique on-site waste management solution provided by EarthRenew

 EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 25, 2020 it entered into a new 9-year lease agreement effective October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2029, including eight 5-year extension options, with Cattleland Feedyards Ltd. ("Cattleland Feedyards"). The leased property is located in Strathmore, Alberta at Cattleland Feedyards' 25,000 head feedlot. We estimate that the feedlot can provide EarthRenew with over 50,000 tonnes of wet manure per year. The lease also ensures a long-term solution for manure management at Cattleland Feedyards.

REPEAT -- EarthRenew Announces Sale of Product to an Alberta Leader in Wellsite Reclamation and Appointment of Key Management

Highlights:

  • EarthRenew sold 25 tonnes of its GrowER fertilizer to NorthWind Land Resources Inc. to use in an oil wellsite reclamation project near Red Deer, Alberta
  • NorthWind applied 7.69 tonnes per acre over a three - acre site to address soil compaction issues that limit vegetation regrowth
  • EarthRenew's GrowER fertilizer can enhance microbial activity, improve soil health and facilitate the growth of new vegetation and help address the major environmental issue around oil well cleanup

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first fertilizer sale in 2020. The Company sold 25 tonnes of its organic fertilizer product to NorthWind Land Resources Inc. ("Northwind"), a land reclamation company. The fertilizer is being used by NorthWind at an oil wellsite reclamation project near Red Deer, Alberta.

REPEAT - Engineering Update for EarthRenew Strathmore Facility; Live Webinar on Tuesday, November 17th

Highlights:

  • INVESTOR WEBINAR: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH AT 2PM ET (12PM MST)
  • Detailed engineering design is nearly complete
  • Majority of the major equipment purchases are underway
  • Our u pdated schedule anticipates construction contract award before the end of the year, with construction activities on - site beginning early in 2021
  • Discussions have begun with potential construction contractors
  • The project will be constructed using a two-phase approach. The first phase will see the installation of drying and mixing machinery , which together will produc e a bulk - dried mix product. The second phase, to commence in the future, will include the implementation of pelletizing or granulation technology, and CC m ' s upgrading module.

EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an engineering update on our Strathmore facility recommissioning project. Laporte Engineering Inc. is nearing completion of the detailed engineering design. In addition, major equipment orders required for the recommissioning process are underway. Our updated construction schedule anticipates a construction contract award by the end of the year, with construction activities on-site beginning early in 2021. Discussions are under way with potential construction contractors and EarthRenew expects to make a selection in the coming weeks.

