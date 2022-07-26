Technology NewsInvesting News

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt: LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind investors and guests that it will be hosting a webcast presentation today at 2:00pm (Pacific time). The live presentation will include a Q&A session with members of nano one's management team

Interested attendees will be able to participate in the webcast using the login details below and to submit questions through the website during the live presentation.

General corporate update commencing at 2:00pm Pacific time (please log in a few minutes before the presentation is due to start):

Webcast: https://nanoone.ca/annual-meeting-presentation-2022/

About nano one

nano one® Materials Corp (nano one) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. nano one's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM®) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. nano one has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Changing how the world makes battery materials

Company Contact:

nano one:

Paul Guedes
info@nanoone.ca
(604) 420-2041

SOURCE: nano one materials corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709786/Reminder-Nano-One-Webcast-Corporate-Presentation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nano One Materials


Nano One Announces Closing of Rio Tinto Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

Nano One Announces Closing of Rio Tinto Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries is pleased to announce closing of the strategic equity investment and collaboration with Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and metals group, announced on June 9, 2022 (the "Transaction"). Rio Tinto made an equity investment of US$10M and the two companies entered into a collaboration agreement (the "CA") under which they will work together to explore and evaluate opportunities to further drive localization of the lithium ion battery value chain, particularly in Québec, and will support the acceleration of the commercialization of nano one's patented cathode technology

Investment and Collaboration

Nano One Materials

Nano One Appoints Lisa Skakun as Independent Director and Sets 2022 AGM Date

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology innovator in battery materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Skakun as an independent director on it's Board of Directors effective immediately

Paul Matysek, Executive Chair, commented, "On behalf of the board and the entire team, we welcome Lisa to Nano One at an exciting time for the Company. Lisa brings extensive business, regulatory and governance experience. Lisa's proven track record and her depth of knowledge will be an invaluable asset as we focus on the Company's core growth initiatives in Québec and British Columbia to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders and the global lithium-ion battery supply chain."

Nano One

Nano One and Rio Tinto To Host Event Discussing New Partnership

TSX:NANO) (OTC:NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB

Nano One Materials Corp., Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), is hosting a live steam event today with Rio Tinto and links previously provided in earlier news release will no longer work. Please see updated live streaming links below.

nano one

Nano One and Rio Tinto Announce Strategic Partnership and US$10M Investment

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(FRA:LBMB

Nano One Materials Corp., Thursday, June 9, 2022, Press release picture
  • Rio Tinto makes US$10M strategic equity investment in Nano One.
  • Rio Tinto to collaborate on battery metals as inputs for Nano One's cathode process technologies.
  • Partnership accelerates commercialization of Nano One's One-Pot and M2CAM® technologies.
  • Adds to Government of Canada's Mines-to-Mobility initiative for North American battery ecosystem.
  • Québec focus on Rio Tinto's iron production in Sorel-Tracy and Nano One's pending LFP facility in Candiac.

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a clean technology innovator in battery materials, and Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and metals group, have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership providing iron and lithium products, collaboration and a US$10M investment into Nano One. This partnership and funding will accelerate Nano One's multi-cathode (multi-CAM) commercialization strategy and support cathode active materials (CAM) manufacturing in Canada for a cleaner and more efficient battery supply chain for North American and overseas markets.

Nano One Materials

Nano One and BASF enter into a Joint Development Agreement for Lithium-ion Battery Materials

TSX: NANO) (OTC: NNOMF) (FF: LBMB)

  • Evaluation of Nano One's patented M2CAM ® One-Pot process for BASF's next-generation cathode active materials.
  • Multi-phase agreement includes detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up production.

Nano One ® Materials Corp. (Nano One), a clean technology innovator in battery materials, and BASF SE (BASF), a globally active chemical company with extensive experience in the development and manufacture of battery materials, today announce they have signed a joint development agreement (JDA). Under the JDA, the companies will co-develop a process with reduced by-products for commercial production of next-generation cathode active materials (CAM), based on BASF's HED TM -family of advanced CAM and using Nano One's patented One-Pot process and metal direct to CAM (M2CAM ® ) technologies.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Management Transitions

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the current CFO, Luke Caplette is stepping down as CFO, but will remain with the Company as a part-time consultant to assist the transition to a new CFO. The Company is pleased that its Corporate Controller, Randall McRae has been appointed interim-CFO.

"We wish to thank Luke for his tremendous contribution to Nanalysis as CFO over the last three years. Luke remains an integral part of our team and remains committed to the success of the organization," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "Randall has worked for Nanalysis for the past six months as a consultant and will provide solid continuity during this transition. We are impressed with Randall's varied experience, his entrepreneurial spirit, and tremendous energy."

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Three New Clients In the Digital Media Technology Sector

DGTL Holdings Inc. Signs Three New Clients In the Digital Media Technology Sector

Three Leading Digital Media Brands Sign Inaugural Service Contracts with Flagship Data Analytics Platform, TotalSocial(R)

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company"), a digital media technologies company, is pleased to report that three high-profile brands in the media and technology sector have signed inaugural service contracts with its flagship PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), TotalSocial®. These three new accounts provide sales revenue, added client diversification, and opportunities for long term growth by offering annual licensing contracts and access to a full-service suite of social media marketing solutions.

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 2,770,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has sold 7,920,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,584,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

In connection with closing the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid C$32,640 and issued 163,200 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023 to an arms-length party who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 19, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

GMG Strengthens Its Management Team with the Appointment of Frederick Kotzee as CFO

GMG Strengthens Its Management Team with the Appointment of Frederick Kotzee as CFO

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederick Kotzee as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 25th, 2022. Mr. Kotzee joins GMG as an experienced CFO having worked with a number of resource and industrial related companies in Australia and South Africa. Mr. Kotzee will be a member of GMG's leadership team reporting to and working closely with CEO, Craig Nicol.

Mr. Kotzee is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public markets company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Mr. Kotzee has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Mr. Kotzee was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".

"Admission to the OTCQB® market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."

