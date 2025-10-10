Reminder: BCE to host Investor Day on October 14

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold an Investor Day in Toronto on, Tuesday, October 14, 2025, beginning at 8:30 am ET.

The event will include presentations from BCE's Senior Executive leadership team outlining the company's strategic priorities, capital markets strategy and financial outlook.

Media interested in attending in-person must register at media@bell.ca .

A live webcast of the event will also be available on BCE.ca . Following the event, a webcast replay and transcript will be available.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, 1 leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

______________________________


1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:
Bceinvestorday@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/10/c2565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bell CanadaBCE:CATSX:BCE
BCE:CA
