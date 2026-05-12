ReElement Technologies Joins Minerals Integrity & Resilience Alliance Convened by CIPE

ReElement Technologies Joins Minerals Integrity & Resilience Alliance Convened by CIPE

Participation supports transparency, trust, and resilience across critical mineral supply chains

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its affiliated minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals, today announced that ReElement has joined the Minerals Integrity & Resilience Alliance ("MIRA"), a collaborative initiative convened by the Center for International Private Enterprise ("CIPE").

ReElement's participation in MIRA reflects the Company's commitment to supporting secure, transparent, and resilient critical mineral supply chains across the United States, allied markets, and strategic international regions. MIRA is designed to bring together stakeholders across the critical minerals supply chain to examine evolving risks and identify practical priorities that strengthen integrity, transparency, trust and resilience across the sector.

"ReElement is committed to helping build a more secure, transparent, and resilient critical minerals ecosystem across the United States and key growth markets in allied nations. Joining MIRA is important because it connects us with a serious, action-oriented group focused on the governance, trust, and practical collaboration needed to strengthen critical mineral and rare earths supply chains," said Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies Africa.

Through its involvement in MIRA, ReElement will engage with stakeholders focused on responsible ownership, supply chain integrity, transparency, and investment readiness in the critical minerals and rare earths sectors. ReElement believes these priorities are increasingly important as governments, manufacturers, and investors work to diversify supply chains and establish dependable new sources of refined critical materials outside of legacy chokepoints.

For ReElement, participation in MIRA complements the Company's broader refining-first strategy and its focus on developing scalable, commercially viable, and environmentally responsible refining solutions for global markets.

Kincaid added, "As global demand for rare earths and other critical minerals grows, resilient supply chains must be built on integrity, accountability, and trusted collaboration. We believe participation in MIRA supports that objective and aligns with ReElement's mission to help develop responsible, commercially viable refining solutions for global markets."

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a minority holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Its refining-first, multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform is designed to process a wide range of inputs - including recycled materials from permanent magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and industrial, defense, and technology waste streams, as well as mined ores, brines, and coal-based byproducts - into high-purity products that support a cost-effective, environmentally responsible, and circular supply chain.

ReElement's innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process leverages its exclusively licensed and internally developed intellectual property, integrating directly into partners' material processing flowsheets to enhance efficiency and adaptability across the global critical mineral supply chain. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824-0775
arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:
Marjorie Weisskohl
703-587-1532
mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

American Resources CorporationARECnasdaq:arecindustrial metals investing
AREC
The Conversation (0)
American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation

Keep Reading...
Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", hosted virtually at... Keep Reading...

Medallion Secures Exclusive Rights to Purdue University's Rare Earth Element Separation and Purification Technology

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a license for exclusive rights to Purdue University-developed rare earth element (REE) separation and purification technologies, from Hasler Ventures LLC. Medallion will further develop... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

Related News

base metals investing

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share

precious metals investing

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Deep Drilling at Seagull Property