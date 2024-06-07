Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Red Light Holland Announces Completion of Full Psilocybin Extraction Report with PharmAla

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), a company engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, proudly announces the successful completion of a comprehensive extraction protocol, with associated report by PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) ("PharmAla").

This significant achievement marks the successful extraction and creation of a high-quality, concentrated psilocybin extract at PharmAla's partner lab facilities Chiral Labs, following the Health Canada approved import of naturally sourced psilocybin truffles from the company's farm in the Netherlands. The process also effectively removed materials used for extraction, ensuring the product adheres to the requirements necessary for pharmaceutical ingredients. This accomplishment not only highlights the capabilities of Red Light Holland and its partnership with PharmAla but also sets a robust foundation for subsequent phases.

Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The completion of this full extraction report represents a pivotal milestone in our journey towards optimizing and scaling the production of high-quality, natural-source psilocybin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)."

Red Light Holland is committed to advancing the field of psychedelic research and will continue to update stakeholders as it progresses into the next stages of development and optimization.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)
Email: todd@redlight.co
Website: www.RedLight.co

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh
Chief Executive Officer
PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.
Email: press@PharmAla.ca
Phone: 1-855-444-6362
Website: www.PharmAla.ca

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including its plans to continue seeking legal opportunities to increase responsible access to natural psilocybin around the world and PharmAla's development and distribution of the Company's psilocybin; the Company and the Company's partners to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the expectations with respect to the Company's latest Health Canada approved psilocybin import; the Company's continued commitment towards ensuring legal, responsible access to Red Light's standardized natural psilocybin products; the Company's commitment to making further announcements with respect to its overall R&D project, including its partnership with PharmAla and the research project to develop a process for the commercial manufacture of natural-source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) derived from the Company's psilocybin truffles; the Company proving out potential therapeutic benefits of Psilocybin; the Company receiving important insights from naturally occurring psilocybin truffles; the Company's ability to extract and expand access to psilocybin products; and the Company's ability to scalable production of high-quality, natural-source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

Forward-Looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company and the Company's partners' abilities, including PharmAla and CCrest Laboratories, to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the Company's ability to realize its plans for its latest Health Canada approved psilocybin import; the Company's ability for its continued commitment towards ensuring legal, responsible access to Red Light's standardized natural psilocybin products; the Company's ability to maintain its commitment to making further announcements with respect to its overall R&D project, including its partnership with PharmAla and their research project to develop a process for the commercial manufacture of natural-source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) derived from the Company's psilocybin truffles; the Company proving out potential therapeutic benefits of Psilocybin; the Company receiving important insights from naturally occurring psilocybin truffles; the ability to extract and expand access to psilocybin products; and the Company's ability to have scalable production of high-quality, natural-source Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company and the Company's partners' inabilities, including PharmAla and CCrest Laboratories, to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the Company's inability to realize upon its plans for its latest Health Canada approved psilocybin import; the Company's inability to maintain its commitment towards ensuring legal, responsible access to Red Light's standardized natural psilocybin products; the Company's inability to maintain its commitment to making further announcements with respect to its overall R&D project, including its partnership with PharmAla; and The Company's ability to expand and extract access to psilocybin products.

The Company cannot make medical claims and is purely in a R&D phase with its partners CCrest Labs and PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Red Light Holland Completes First Phase of Natural Psilocybin Extraction with PharmAla, Initiates Optimization Process

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), a company engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the first phase of psilocybin extraction. The rough powdered extract of psilocybin has been achieved at Chiral Labs, a laboratory operated in collaboration with Red Light Holland's partners PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) ("PharmAla").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland Announces Happy Caps 2kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits Are Now Available in Costco Stores Across Canada

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is excited to announce a strategic update for its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited oa Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps") for it's launch and partnership with Costco Canada. Further to the Company's press release on May 6th, 2024 - Happy Caps 2 kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits are now available at 67 Costco locations across Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce a significant step forward in its endeavor to revolutionize the mushroom industry. Its subsidiary, Acadian Exotic Mushrooms Ltd. ("AEM Farms"), has partnered with Agro-Projects Export Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. ("Agro-Projects"), a Polish firm renowned for its expertise in designing technologically advanced mushroom cultivation facilities. Together, they are embarking on a $5.5 million contract to construct an 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art vertical mushroom farm and composting facility in Peterborough, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland Announces Happy Caps Mushroom Farm Secures a National Partnership with Costco Canada

  • Happy Caps has partnered with Costco Canada to launch an exclusive "Mega Block" 2kg home grow kit in late May 2024 to be available at the majority of Costco locations across Canada (approximately 100 locations)
  • Costco Canada has secured an initial order of over 20,000 units of the innovative 2kg Happy Caps kits
  • The Happy Caps 2Kg "Mega Block" consists of 3 varieties; Shiitake, Lion's Mane and Oyster will be available in most Costco locations across Canada

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is excited to announce a significant milestone for its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited oa Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps"). Happy Caps has secured a national partnership with Costco Canada for the sale of its newly launched Happy Caps "Mega Block" 2kg Mushroom Home Grow Kits, comprising of Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster mushroom varieties. This deal marks a substantial expansion for Happy Caps, with an order of 20,000 units, set to hit Costco locations across Canada in late May 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland Initiates Psilocybin Extraction Phase with PharmAla Following Successful Testing and Preparation by CCrest Labs

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the initial testing and dehydration of psilocybin truffles at CCrest Laboratories Inc. ("CCrest Labs") in Montreal, Canada. Following this advancement, the dehydrated truffles have been shipped to a lab collaborating with PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) ("PharmAla") for the next phase of extraction and research.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

