Red Cloud Announces Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 Agenda
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host its 11th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 in-person at the newly renovated Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on March 2 and 3.
Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including notable keynote speakers, and over 90 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest. It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. You won't want to miss this kickoff to one of the world's largest mining events - right here in Toronto.
"We're thrilled to be able to bring together prominent names in the mining industry - together under one roof over the course of our two-day event," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities.
"Our annual conference is the prefect kick-off to Toronto's PDAC conference - allowing for people to hear and learn from management teams discussing the latest news, developments and updates on their projects. We also welcome some of the best minds in the industry, providing educational sessions with our keynote speaker lineup."
Agenda
To view the schedule, register, book 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
For additional information please contact our events team
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
Significant Copper-Gold Mineralisation Confirmed At Mongoose
Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX) is planning a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign up to 3,000m at its Mongoose Project near Cloncurry for later this month after recent rock sampling confirmed the presence of significant copper-gold mineralisation within multiple gossanous zones.
Highlights
- Multiple copper-gold gossanous zones identified at Mongoose.
- Main gossan zone extends for over 500m with maiden rock sampling returning:
- 15.6 % Cu & 0.52 g/t Au
- 8.81 % Cu & 4.12 g/t Au
- 1.81 % Cu & 0.21 g/t Au
- 1.87 % Cu & 1.98 g/t Au
- 1.04 % Cu & 1.95 g/t Au
- 2.88 % Cu & 0.1 g/t Au
- Reverse circulation drilling at Mongoose planned for late February.
“Mongoose has considerable appeal as a prospect given its prime geological location, strong historical exploration data, great access to infrastructure, and our most recent positive rock sampling results,” Mr Kirtlan said.
“We’ve identified significant high-grade copper-gold mineralisation over a large gossan zone which runs for over 500m.
“We’re looking forward to testing this discovery with drilling commencing later in the month together with developing a number of immediate other prospects already identified across the permit,” he said.
Mongoose was first discovered in 2013 and was subject to approximately 4,000m of drilling at that time which confirmed it as an extension to the neighbouring Paddock Lode mine and Taipan deposit owned by True North Copper and part of the Great Australia mining lease.
Figure 1. Mongoose project, showing rock samples, historic drill holes and nearby open pit mines and resources.
Mongoose is part of the Carpentaria Joint Venture (CJV) between Glencore plc and Renegade, whose stake is currently 23.03%. In January 20231, Renegade recently reached agreement with Glencore to excise the Mongoose Project (EPM8588) from the CJV and sole risk future expenditure. Renegade’s interest in EPM8588 will increase with expenditure.
Mongoose Project Background
Mongoose is hosted by dolerite-gabbro-porphyritic basalts of the Toole Creek Formation. The mineralised zone is dominated by magnetite-actinolite-albite-chlorite altered, sheared and brecciated dolerites. The mineralisation is both primary and supergene in nature. The supergene zone is defined by the presence of malachite, chrysocolla, chalcocite, and cuprite. The fresh, primary (hypogene) copper mineralisation is defined by chalcopyrite with accessory pyrite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Burley’s Drilling Approvals Granted For Chubb Lithium Project, Quebec
Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary exploration permits to commence pad clearing and drilling at the Chubb Lithium Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The drilling and environmental permits have been approved for the Chubb Lithium Project.
- A drilling contract has been awarded for the initial diamond-core drilling program of ~5,000m.
- Drilling is scheduled to commence in March.
- Clearing and preparation of the initial drill pads to commence shortly
- The metallurgical testwork and core analyses contract has been awarded to SGS Laboratories
The exploration and environmental approval paves the way for the Burley Minerals’ maiden drilling program to commence on the recently acquired Chubb Lithium Project.
Managing Director Wayne Richards commented:
“Burley Minerals, having recently concluded the acquisition of the strategically located Chubb Lithium Project, will immediate focus on drill testing the extensions of the known spodumene mineralisation at the Project site located within the Abitibi Lithium Hub district of Southwest Quebec. The drilling program is designed to confirm, expand and extend spodumene lithium mineralisation, confirmed over the last two years of initial diamond core drilling. The “Main” spodumene target consists of at least five parallel stacked lithium bearing spodumene dykes which remain open in both directions along strike and at depth.
With recent exploration success in Quebec by fellow ASX- listed lithium exploration and development Companies in the James Bay region and the finalisation of commissioning at the Northern American Lithium (NAL) Project located 10 km directly NW of the Chubb Project tenements, we look forward to commencing a successful drilling campaign in this much sort-after area of lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites.”
Figure 1: Location of the Chubb Lithium Project and location respective of other significant lithium mines, concentrators, Infrastructure (road and rail) and ports1
Figure 2: Location map of the Chubb Lithium Project with respect to the North America Lithium Mine and Processing Plant currently being recommissioned by Sayona Mining Ltd and Piedmont Lithium Ltd 1
Burley has awarded the Phase 1 drilling contract to Diafor Drilling Company. Diafor is a local community member of the town of Val d’ Or, located 20 km southeast of the Chubb Lithium Mineral Claims (Project). Diafor managed the 2021 and 2022 drilling campaign for previous tenement owner – Newfoundland Discovery Corp (NDC). Diafor’s familiarity within the local community and Project site, complements the award and reinforces the Health Safety Environmental and Community knowledge required to safely execute the drilling contract.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Anson Delivers Positive Hydro Power Study at Paradox Lithium Project
Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (Anson or the Company) is pleased to announce highly positive results from a hydro power energy recovery study at its Paradox Lithium Project (the Project) in the Paradox Basin in Utah, USA.
Highlights:
- Hydro power energy recovery study identifies significant opportunity to further reduce carbon emissions, improve ESG credentials and reduce operating costs at the Paradox Project
- Study results indicate up to 7MW of ‘green energy’ may be generated during brine extraction and transportation to lithium extraction plant via the addition of small scale hydro energy plants;
- Up to 4MW of power may be generated from each of the brine recovery wells at surface where pressure is expected to be 1700+psi; and
- Up to an additional 3MW of power may be generated at the lithium extraction plant with brine falling vertically 330m from wells with a specific gravity of 1.28
- Anson to conduct further studies and technologies to meet its goal of producing lithium with low carbon emissions to the standards of potential offtake partners and OEM’s
- Utilise the hydraulic power of brine flowing from the wells; and
- Utilise the energy generated by brine being transported to the production location, from the top to the bottom of a canyon - 330m (1,000 feet) - to the processing plant.
The results of the study indicated that small scale hydro power units could be installed to capture useable energy from both.
The study also identified opportunities to; further reduce carbon emissions, improve ESG credentials and reduce operating costs of the Project.
Previous engineering studies indicated that the pressure of the brine at a depth of approximately 2,000m (6,500 feet) was measured and recorded as approximately 4,500psi, and was sufficient to lift the brine to surface without mechanical pumping. It also indicated that the energy was not exhausted at the top of the well, as the pressure was measured at 1,700psi at this point.
The Worley hydro power energy study identified that each of the recovery wells could be connected to a small Pelton Pit Turbine (see Figure 1) to extract the energy generated by the pressure and create hydro power. Based on the study and available information, up to 4MW of power may be generated using small Pelton Pit Turbines.
Figure 1: Example of commercially available Small Pit Pelton hydro power unit for location at the recovery site
In addition, the Worley study identified that power may also be generated as the brine enters the lithium extraction and processing plant. A small powerhouse would need to be constructed to house the turbine and generator to produce up to 3MW of power, see Figure 2.
Figure 2 : Example of small scale hydro powerhouse, turbine etc for location at the lithium extraction plant site
The Front End Engineering Design (FEED) currently being undertaken will further examine the option to include hydro power generation as part of the Project’s overall power supply strategy.
Anson’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr Bruce Richardson commented:
“Anson has a commitment to identifying opportunities to lower its environmental disturbance and carbon emissions with the use of technology. From the commencement of development of the Paradox Lithium Project, Anson has sought technologies to reach this objective.
This has included the use of Direct Extraction technology rather than traditional ponds. Harnessing naturally occurring pressure to bring brine to surface rather than pumping using carbon-based fuels and then using pressure at the well-head to generate electricity is another example of how Anson is seeking to reduce emissions.
Generating hydro power from the vertical fall from the recovery point to the production site is a further example of how the Company is seeking to achieve its low carbon intensity targets.
Anson is committed to building a lithium extraction process that will meet the standards for emissions that will be set in 20 years, not those set 20 years ago. The potential to utilise hydropower provides not only the ability to assist us in reaching this goal but also provides the Company with a cost advantage compared to its competitors.”
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Executive Chairman and CEO.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Carlin-Type Gold Geochemistry Defined At High- Grade White Caps Project, Nevada
Gold 50 Ltd (G50 or the Company) (ASX: G50) is pleased to announce the outstanding outcomes of the Company’s initial soil sampling program at the recently acquired White Caps Project (“WCP”) in Nye County, Nevada. (See ASX announcement, ‘Acquisition of High-Grade White Caps Gold Project’ dated 9 November 2022).
- Gold 50’s initial soil sampling program has defined a 2 km zone of key pathfinder elements for Carlin-type gold deposits at the White Caps Project
- Gold, arsenic, mercury antimony, and thallium are all strongly anomalous
- One-third of the 276 soil samples returned > 0.1g/t gold ( > 100 ppb)
- Gold averaged 0.527 g/t and mercury (Hg) averaged 4.44 ppm across these 92 samples. Greater than 1 ppm Hg in soils is considered highly anomalous
- This program represents the first step in applying modern exploration techniques at the property in more than two decades
- High-grade White Caps Mine produced more than 125,000 ounces at circa 30g/t gold
- Multiple untested near-mine and district targets remain to be drilled
- Trenching of the 2 km zone to begin in early March, 2023
Gold 50’s Managing Director, Mark Wallace, commented:
“Our initial White Caps exploration program has exceeded our expectations by confirming that the project is highly prospective for Carlin-style gold mineralisation.
“We already knew that the White Caps Project area had the right rocks and structures for Carlin- style gold deposits. Historical work had never confirmed the presence of the Carlin-style path finders and the consistency and scale of these results outperform even our most optimistic expectations.
“Our plan is to define drill targets by trenching across the prospective zones, completing a drone magnetic survey, and undertaking field mapping. Working on our Patented claims means workflows can be completed quickly.
“G50 has the team in place to continue working up White Caps and we look forward to updating the market soon on assays from our initial two diamond drill holes at our flagship Golconda Project in Arizona. RC drilling is to commence by the end of the month.”
Figure 1 - Plan summarising outcomes from White Caps Soil Sampling
The soil sampling program comprised 276 samples collected on Gold 50’s patented claims. The program targeted structural intersections within the west-northwest striking Cambrian White Caps Limestone unit and cross-cutting north-south faults.
Of the 276 samples, 92 (33%) of the samples assayed greater than 0.1ppm or 0.1g/t gold, which is considered to be highly anomalous. The average gold content across these 92 samples was 0.527 ppm (= 0.527g/t). The ten best samples ranged from 0.9g/t to 7.5g/t gold.
Carlin-style pathfinder elements including arsenic, mercury, antimony, and thallium were all present and highly anomalous. The numerical averages of the assays for all 276 samples and the subset of the 92 highly anomalous samples are presented in Table 1 below:
Table 1 - Averages of White Caps Soil Sample Results
The results for mercury are particularly encouraging as any assay with > 1ppm mercury is considered a strong result. The average mercury response across the 276 samples of 1.59 ppm is highly anomalous.
Figure 1 above shows the location of the 276 soil samples and extensive zones with > 50ppb gold over approximately 2km of strike.
The seven target zones identified for follow-up are focussed on the most anomalous assays for the pathfinder elements noted in Table 1. Target Zone 3 also has elevated sulphur, copper, zinc, and bismuth.
The White Caps Gold Mine is located between Target Zones 5, 6, and 7, which was not sampled due to significant surface disturbance. The soil sampling program took great care in avoiding disturbed areas and 33 planned samples were not collected due to surface disturbance and potential contamination, primarily caused by historical mining.
Photos showing the sample pit, sample number and representative sample material were taken at each sample site utilizing a theodolite-type app that captured the day, time and coordinates for each location.
Mineralisation at the White Caps Mine is concentrated along structural intersections within the Cambrian White Caps Limestone unit which averages 20m in thickness. Numerous cross-cutting north-south faults localise mineralisation within the host carbonates. The soil sampling program and highly anomalous soil results extend well outside of the White Caps Limestone, increasing our understanding and targeting of the district potential of the White Caps Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Caravel Copper Project HPGR Testwork Delivers Positive Results
Caravel Minerals Limited (ASX:CVV) is pleased to announce The Caravel Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) Update – Single Train Option Study (see ASX Announcement 20 September 2022) outlined the adoption of a single train design using High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGRs) in the processing plant’s primary grinding circuit, replacing Semi-Autogenous Grinding (SAG) mills originally selected in the PFS released on 12 July 2022. Further testwork has now been completed, better defining the assumptions used for the HPGR performance and specifications.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) tests confirm Pre-feasibility Study design assumptions, including required crusher performance, reduced energy usage and higher throughput rates
- Results confirm commercial scale assumptions supporting a 27Mtpa Project with potential for future upside capacity
- Further studies will explore operating strategies to optimise power consumption and pricing
The tests achieved the expected size reduction from ~30mm to ~8mm, under an operating pressure of 3N/mm2 while consuming 1.6 kWh/t and operating at a nominal throughput rate of 265t/hr-m3. The positive results confirm the PFS assumptions which are typical for copper ores and confirm HPGR’s can achieve Caravel’s processing plant throughput of 27mtpa..
Two HPGRs will be incorporated into the overall crushing and grinding circuit, consisting of a primary gyratory crusher, secondary cone crushers, HPGRs and ball mills. The project is evaluating the merits of selecting industry proven HPGRs sized at 2.4m diameter, each with 8MW drives.
Additional tests are underway to optimise the energy usage across the HPGR crushing ball mill grinding circuit. Power management is an increasingly important opportunity for grid connected facilities that seek to maximise their utilisation of renewable energy and reduce exposure to short duration price peaks.
This announcement is authorised for release by Managing Director Don Hyma.
About High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR’s)
HPGR units originated from the cement sector and were introduced in the mid-1980s for use in the diamond and iron ore sectors. They are now widely used in the general metalliferous industry. The copper and gold sector has increasingly used HPGRs to process harder and more abrasive ores. With more applications of the technology and ongoing development, operability and reliability has improved with industry benchmarks demonstrating operating availability of more than 90%.
Unlike conventional roll crushing, HPGR achieves a size reduction through inter-particle compression rather than crushing of particles between the roll surfaces. Abrasion on the roll surface is managed by replaceable studs composed of highly abrasion resistant alloys. These studs are the only consumables for operation of the HPGR and can be rapidly replaced when necessary. This results in minimal downtime for maintenance and allows HPGR’s to operate with very high reliability.
Image illustrating direction of material movement through a HPGR
Image of an abrasion resistant HPGR studded roll
HPGR test unit at Bureau Veritas Minerals Laboratory, Perth, Australia
Caravel ore crushed using Enduron® test unit
Click here for the full ASX Release
Midway Emerging As A New High-Grade Gold Discovery
West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX: VMC), is pleased to report initial drilling results from the substantial reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) programs at the Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV).
Highlights:
- New drilling at the emerging Midway discovery hits thick high-grade intercepts including:
- 6.76m @ 15.40g/t Au from 169.13m
- 3.73m @ 10.25g/t Au from 405.80m
- 2.86m @ 22.03g/t Au from 356.39m
- The new drilling at Midway confirms the continuity of this developing high-grade discovery, located adjacent to the Youanmi mine
- Exploration and resource drilling at the Youanmi project is proceeding ahead of schedule with 6,434m completed of the planned 23,000m drilling program
Exploration drilling has initially targeted the exciting, high-grade ‘Midway’ discovery made by the OYG JV in 2021 (ASX announcement 8 June 2022). This high-grade, multi-lode system is located just 300m from the hanging-wall of the Youanmi Main Lode and presents an excellent near mine exploration target which is open in all directions. The exceptional drilling results, coupled with the detailed structural information, will provide valuable information to expand the emerging discovery.
4,726 RC meters and 1,708 diamond meters have been completed to date from the planned 16,000 metre RC and 7,000 metre DD drill programs. Drilling is ongoing and is expected to be completed in April.
Management Comments
Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, said the Midway discovery has vast potential to grow with follow-up work underway:
“From the initial drilling campaign last year, excitement has been building for the latest drilling results at Midway and they have not disappointed, with thick, high-grade gold intercepts proving the exploration concept. Follow- up drilling is currently being planned and will commence in the coming weeks.
“The results from Midway to date have shown that this discovery has the potential to grow substantially in all directions in a corridor previously untested with drilling. The high-grade tenor of the results to date show Midway has the potential to be higher grade than the Youanmi main lode and has the potential to significantly contribute to the gold resource.
“2023 is evolving into an exciting year for the company as we continue our three pronged approach for building value for shareholders through adding ounces through exploration, increasing resource confidence through in- fill drilling and de-risking the project through feasibility work.”
Midway Exploration Drilling
Gold mineralisation at Midway is shear-zone hosted within highly altered tholeiitic and komatiitic basaltic rocks. The alteration assemblage consists of sericite, quartz, carbonate, and biotite. Gold occurs in association with pyrite and lesser arsenopyrite (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Core photos and sampling intervals of RXDD048 6.76m @ 15.40 g/t Au from 169.13m
The results to date define at least two gold lodes striking WNW and dipping towards the SW. Structural analysis of the mineralised zone (shear fabric and stretching mineral lineation) indicates that the lodes are dipping steeply towards the southwest and show a high-grade component plunging at 50 degrees to the WNW. The orientation of the new lodes is different to previously identified lodes at Youanmi which strike NW to NNW. This new orientation of mineralised structures is apparent in high resolution drone magnetic imagery and has generated several new exploration targets which will be tested by RC and DD drilling. So far the multi-lode structure has been intersected over approximately 100m strike and 300m down plunge.
Click here for the full ASX Release
