Red Cloud Announces Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 Agenda

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") will host its 11th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 in-person at the newly renovated Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on March 2 and 3.

Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including notable keynote speakers, and over 90 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest. It's the perfect opportunity for mining companies, brokers, and investors to connect with Red Cloud's biggest names in mining. You won't want to miss this kickoff to one of the world's largest mining events - right here in Toronto.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring together prominent names in the mining industry - together under one roof over the course of our two-day event," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities.

"Our annual conference is the prefect kick-off to Toronto's PDAC conference - allowing for people to hear and learn from management teams discussing the latest news, developments and updates on their projects. We also welcome some of the best minds in the industry, providing educational sessions with our keynote speaker lineup."

Agenda

To view the schedule, register, book 1x1 meetings, or for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a comprehensive capital markets platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access and media related services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for junior resources companies in their efforts to broaden their capital markets presence.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

