RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

Edward Skoda, who has served as a director of the Company since 2013, stepped down before the meeting and did not stand for re-election. The Company's board of directors (the "Board") and management thank Mr. Skoda for his many years of service.

The remaining nominees – Zarko Meseldzija, Shaheem Ali, Andris Kikauka, Paul Hildebrand, and Rod Langtry – will form the Board, except for Mr. Ali who resigned from his position as director at the meeting. The newly constituted Board has appointed Richard Sadowsky to the seat vacated by Mr. Ali.

Mr. Sadowsky is a lawyer and consultant based in New York with several decades of experience in complex transactions and investment banking. He was previously the acting CEO of Voltari Corporation (a NASDAQ-listed company) and a partner of SNR Denton (Dentons) and Rubin Baum LLP. Mr. Sadowsky also worked as an investment banker with CIBC World Markets, stationed in New York.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun, Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444    Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office and Japanese Patent Office have issued patent No. 2020237451, and No. 7341598 for the RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process. The two patents issued bring RecycLiCo's patent portfolio to ten granted patents and an additional six applications for battery recycling around the globe. This is RecycLiCo's second patent granted in both regions.

Securing patents for our innovative technology on a global scale is pivotal to fortifying our commercial business model and facilitating the widespread deployment of our RecycLiCo solution. These patents not only provide legal protection for our intellectual property but also create a formidable moat of knowledge and expertise in our field. This strategic emphasis on intellectual property and technological know-how ensures that we maintain a competitive advantage, fostering sustained growth and allowing us to stay at the forefront of our industry as we commercialize our process.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to provide an update on its commercial joint venture in Taiwan with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

RecycLiCo and Zenith have signed an amended and restated joint venture agreement (the "Amended Agreement") in order to expedite the set-up of the joint venture. Under the Amended Agreement, the parties will make cash contributions to the joint venture vehicle in accordance with a revised schedule which will facilitate approval by the Taiwanese regulatory authorities. The Amended Agreement will not alter the economic substance of the original agreement as all other terms will remain the same, including the 50/50 ownership of the joint venture by the parties.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce its engagement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to bolster its investor relations and capital markets advisory services.

RecycLiCo has selected Oak Hill to enhance its market presence, targeting investment community channels, and identifying potential and existing investors, as the Company continues to execute its business plan.

During the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

During the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, representatives from TSX and TSXV-listed companies shared their unique perspectives and company stories with TMX Group.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 20,000,000 units ("Units") and a maximum of 40,000,000 Units, on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis, at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $1 million to $2 million

The Offering may consist of up to 26,525,774 units issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") for maximum gross proceeds of $1,326,288.70 (the "LIFE Offering"). There is an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at forwardwater.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.

He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.

He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.

Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high-quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of sustainable, high purity lithium. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Recent operational updates have shown the methodical and sustained progress at the Kachi site. This includes the recent completion of successful extraction and injection testing at Kachi, which provided important data and higher confidence for our modelling, demonstrating the viability of our extraction and injection processes to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium.

The extraction and injection testing at Kachi represents an important milestone for the project on our path to achieving our Phase 1 DFS. Additionally, our drilling program at Kachi has shown the large scale and quality of the lithium-bearing brine at the site. The drilling results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically.

We have also made important progress towards finalising our power framework. Our revised design includes the capability for off-grid commissioning, including an option for 100 per cent standalone solar and battery backup. We are pleased to now have this optionality to power operations at Kachi, which takes into consideration aspects of grid connection and the needs of local communities.

*To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2F9S7H7P



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it is convening a webinar to discuss the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp, announced yesterday.

The webinar will include a presentation by Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and BESS CEO, Broderick Gunning. They will provide a summary of the acquisition and immediate plans for the business. A Q&A session with investors will follow the presentation.

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the second disbursement of USD500,000 under the pre-purchase agreement reached with a Fortune 500 company announced on the 14 th June, 2023.

