RecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to the energy transition, helping investors earn attractive returns, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.

Each presentation takes a market-oriented approach towards publicly traded climate investments designed to help democratize the ability for individual investors to participate in growing the clean economy and to accelerate the deployment of finance required for a net-zero future.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, UGE International, ReVolve Renewables, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge Renewables, Synex Renewables, Carbon Streaming, Green Impact Partners, Good Natured Products, Diirt Environmental, Taiga Motors, Northstar Clean Technologies, and RecycLiCo Battery Materials who will be presenting at the conference.

Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group, Integral Wealth and Water Tower Research.

The conference welcomes climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments.

Entry to the conference is free for investors and registration is required in advance.

In its inaugural year, the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference will feature:

  • Presentations from RE Royalties, UGE, ReVolve, Solar Alliance, Evergen, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge, Synex, Carbon Streaming, Green Impact Partners, Good Natured Products, Diirt Environmental, Taiga Motors, Northstar Clean Technologies, and RecycLiCo Battery Materials.
  • 16+ sessions and interactive peer roundtables covering a variety of investment topics.
  • A first look into the clean energy sector's offerings, with VIP access to company leadership.
  • Private 1:1 sessions with renewable energy professionals, cleantech leaders and stakeholders.
  • Networking with potential partners and over 100+ climate conscious investors.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference and to have the opportunity to share our innovative and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies with like-minded investors and institutions. We look forward to networking with potential partners and over 100+ climate-conscious investors and exploring new opportunities to collaborate towards a shared goal of a greener future," said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

To learn more about the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, visit our website at www.recyclico.com or register at the Eventbrite link below:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadian-climate-investor-conference-tickets-609825182537

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


