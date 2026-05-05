Rambus Introduces PCIe® 7.0 Switch IP with Time Division Multiplexing for Scalable AI and Data Center Infrastructure

Rambus PCIe® 7.0 Switch IP with Time Division Multiplexing enables efficient, scalable PCIe fabrics that optimize link utilization and reduce system complexity for scale up and scale out of distributed AI clusters and high-performance computing networks
- Supports bandwidth scaling, low latency, and efficient data movement for AI, cloud, and HPC systems
- Increases link utilization through intelligent traffic multiplexing, enabling simpler architectures and scalable disaggregated and pooled compute designs
- Extends the industry-leading Rambus PCIe IP portfolio which spans switches, controllers, retimers, and debug solutions to support next ‑ generation AI infrastructure
Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS ), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the Rambus PCIe® 7.0 Switch IP with Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) , a new addition to its advanced interconnect IP portfolio designed to address the rapidly escalating bandwidth, latency, and scalability requirements of AI, cloud, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.
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Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with Time Division Multiplexing
As AI infrastructure grows in scale and architectural complexity, system designers are increasingly challenged to move massive volumes of data efficiently across CPUs, GPUs, accelerators, and NVMe storage. The Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM is architected to help meet these demands by enabling more flexible and efficient utilization of PCIe links, supporting emerging disaggregated and pooled compute architectures while maintaining low latency and deterministic performance.
Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM Optimized for Next-Generation AI and Data Center SoCs
Built on the PCIe 7.0 specification, the Rambus newest switch IP is optimized for next‑generation AI and data center SoCs that require extreme bandwidth density, advanced traffic management, and seamless scalability. By incorporating TDM capabilities, the switch enables designers to intelligently schedule and multiplex traffic across shared links, helping maximize fabric utilization while supporting diverse workload profiles, from large‑scale AI training to latency‑sensitive inference and data movement.
"The acceleration of AI is fundamentally reshaping system architectures, and it's no longer sufficient to simply add more lanes or more endpoints," said Simon Blake‑Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Silicon IP at Rambus. "With our PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM, Rambus is giving system architects a new degree of freedom to scale bandwidth efficiently and deterministically, while reducing complexity and improving overall system utilization. This is a critical enabler for scale up and scale out of the next wave of advanced AI clusters and HPC networks."
"AI infrastructure is increasingly defined by how efficiently data can move between heterogeneous compute and memory resources," said Jeff Janukowicz, VP, Semiconductors and Enabling Technologies. "Advanced PCIe switching technologies that improve link utilization and enable flexible traffic orchestration will be key to building scalable, cost‑effective AI platforms as next‑generation interconnect technology evolves."
Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM Expands Industry-Leading PCIe IP Portfolio
The Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM is designed to integrate seamlessly into leading-edge ASIC platforms and complements Rambus' broader PCIe 7.0 IP portfolio, which includes controllers, retimers, and debug solutions. Together, these IP offerings help customers accelerate time‑to‑market while addressing the demanding performance, power, and reliability requirements of modern AI infrastructure.
The Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM reinforces the company's long‑standing leadership in high‑speed interface IP and its commitment to delivering differentiated interconnect technologies that help customers solve the most challenging problems in AI, cloud, and HPC Infrastructure.
More Information:
Learn more about the Rambus PCIe 7.0 Switch IP with TDM and Rambus' industry-leading family of PCIe solutions at www.rambus.com/interface-ip/pci-express/ .
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About Rambus Inc.
Rambus delivers industry-leading chips and silicon IP for the data center and AI infrastructure. With over three decades of advanced semiconductor experience, our products and technologies address the critical bottlenecks between memory and processing to accelerate data-intensive workloads. By enabling greater bandwidth, efficiency and security across next generation computing platforms, we make data faster and safer. For more information, visit rambus.com .
Source: Rambus Inc.
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Information set forth in this press release, including statements as to Rambus' outlook and financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing and effects of Rambus products, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.
Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: any statements regarding anticipated operational and financial results; any statements of expectation or belief; other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Rambus' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.
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Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
cpasinetti@rambus.com