Radius Gold Provides Portfolio Update on High-Grade Amalia and Holly Gold-Silver Projects and Announces Financing

(TheNewswire)
July 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") provides a status update on its Amalia project in Mexico and Holly project in Guatemala.
These high-grade epithermal gold-silver assets demonstrate significant exploration potential, with multiple open zones, historic high-grade intercepts, and an established Inferred Resource at Holly. Radius maintains ongoing discussions with its partners and communities and remains focused on advancing value for shareholders across its portfolio.
Amalia Group Concessions, Mexico
In June 2017, Radius signed an option agreement on the Amalia property in Mexico. The property had some minor artisanal workings but, to our knowledge, it was never previously explored or drilled.
In June 2018 Radius granted Pan American Silver the option to earn an initial 65% interest in the Amalia Project by making cash payments to Radius totalling US$1.5 million and spending US$2 million on exploration over four years. Pan American also had the right to earn an additional 10% by advancing the project to pre-feasibility; that right has since expired.
It was agreed that Radius would initially act as project operator. In December 2018 Radius made a significant discovery on the Amalia Project, intersecting 26 m @ 7.08 g/t Au and 517 g/t Ag in hole AMDD18-09 (approximate true width). Radius continued as operator throughout most of 2019, intersecting several other high-grade intervals in this epithermal system.
In late 2019 Pan American assumed operatorship and, over the following years increased the drilling on the properties to a total of 23,058 m in 67 drill holes. Several new discovery zones were identified. One of the last holes reported by the JV for Amalia was AMDD22-066 at the El Cuervo target in August 2022, which returned 13.55 m @ 10.25 g/t Au and 841 g/t Ag, including 5.65 m @ 19.16 g/t Au and 1,560 g/t Ag (approximate true widths). Pan American completed all required cash payments and exploration expenditures to earn its 65% interest. Since the fall of 2022 no further material work has been conducted on these properties. Radius continues to have a 35% interest in the properties. Discussions with Pan American remain ongoing as the Company seeks to realize appropriate value for its shareholders.
Holly Gold-Silver Project, Guatemala
In May 2020 Radius optioned its holdings in Guatemala to Volcanic Gold Mines. Under the terms of the option, Volcanic had the right to earn a 60% interest in the properties by spending US$7.0 million on exploration of certain of the properties within 48 months from the date drilling permits were granted.
Volcanic completed the earn-in in August 2024, and Radius now holds a 40% joint venture interest with Volcanic.
In July 2021 Radius and Volcanic announced a discovery at the Holly property in Guatemala with hole HDD-21-003 returning 10.65 m @ 5.29 g/t Au and 256 g/t Ag. Volcanic continued drilling at Holly, making some very high-grade intercepts including significant results in later holes (e.g. 4.57 m @ 54.24 g/t Au and 3,925 g/t Ag in hole HDD-21-27 in February 2022). However, shortly after that release, the social licence to drill at Holly was lost, with demonstrations against mining becoming a regular affair in the area of Holly. Volcanic invested considerable time and resources engaging with local communities and officials to highlight the potential benefits of responsible mining development. However, progress was slower than anticipated, and a small but vocal anti-mining group gained influence, ultimately resulting in the loss of social licence to drill at Holly.
The project hosts a high-grade epithermal gold-silver system with multiple vein structures. Holly's Peña vein hosts Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.32 Mt at 6.46 g/t Au and 256 g/t Ag. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is June 7, 2022, and a Technical Report on the Holly property is filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+.
Today in Guatemala regional mining activity continues to advance. The commencement of construction at Aura Minerals' Era Dorada underground mine, 40 km south of Holly, highlights renewed development momentum within the district. Volcanic and Radius continue to actively engage with local communities and stakeholders to regain social licence and advance the project. The Company and its partner believe there is significant potential at the Holly project and remain committed to unlocking value from this high-grade epithermal system.
Strategic Focus on Peru and Proposed Financing
While Radius is currently prioritizing the advancement of its highly prospective assets in Peru, including the Tierra Roja Copper Project and the Jonco Silver Project, the Company continues to recognize the substantial exploration upside and development potential of both the Amalia and Holly projects. Management remains committed to evaluating all strategic options to realize shareholder value from its entire portfolio, including monetizing some of the above assets.
In order to fund the Company's exploration programs at Tierra Roja and Jonco, and for general working capital purposes, Radius proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.2 million. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.20 per share, exercisable for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the private placement.
Completion of the private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities to be offered pursuant to the financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Qualified Person
Luke Longridge, PhD, P.Geo, is the President of Radius and is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Longridge has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Radius Gold
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
Radius Gold Inc.
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration plans and proposed financing. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the Company's projects will be advanced as intended; the completion of the Company's proposed financing as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources, including the metal price assumptions used therein, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's proposed financing will be completed as planned; that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that any mineral resource estimates for its properties, including the metal price assumptions used therein, are accurate; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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