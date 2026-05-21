Rackla Receives Land Use Permit for the 2026 Exploration Program on the Lentung Property

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia – May 21, 2026 - TheNewswire – Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) ("Rackla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a 5-year Type A Land Use Permit from the Sahtu Land and Water Board for the Lentung project. The permit allows for the establishment of a 49-person camp, drill-based mineral exploration program and the repair, maintenance, and use of existing trails and access routes at Lentung. The Lentung Project is now fully permitted for the upcoming 2026 exploration season.
The Lentung project is located within the Tombstone Tungsten Belt of western Northwest Territories and is approximately 60 km by road north of the past-producing Cantung tungsten mine. Between 1977 and 1982 Union Carbide Exploration Corporation conducted a comprehensive exploration program on the Lentung property (previously called Lened) which included 26,900 m of diamond drilling, a variety of geochemical and geophysical surveys, detailed geological mapping, trenching, metallurgical, engineering, economic and environmental studies. In 1982, Union Carbide submitted the project to the Federal Environmental Assessment and Review Process (EARP) seeking a mine permit. However, due to declining tungsten prices, the company withdrew the application and paused all activities at the site (see Rackla press release dated March 30, 2026). There has been no significant work on the site since then.
The Company's 2026 plans for the Lentung project are to:
1- establish a new 49-person camp on the site.
2- 4,000 m of diamond drilling by twinning 27 holes to confirm Union Carbide results and to bring their findings up to a modern standard.
3- 6,000 m of reverse circulation drilling to further define the known occurrences.
4- Surface trenching to expose shallowly buried tungsten bodies.
5- Clearing and repairing the 25 km of existing roads and trails on site and the access trail to the Howards Pass Access Road.
6- Production of an NI 43-101 resource calculation following the exploration season.
The 2026 field program is scheduled to commence May 26.
The proximity of the Lentung project to the Cantung mine presents a compelling exploration opportunity given strong tungsten prices, the growing global interest in critical minerals, and the desire for a stable, secure North American supply. The Cantung mine began production in 1962 and operated intermittently until 2015, when it last shut down due to low tungsten prices. Should the Cantung mine restart, the high-grade tungsten at Lentung could contribute the re-establishment of tungsten mining of this region.
The Company is working in consultation with the Sahtu Dene First Nation, the Dehcho First Nations and the local communities and remains committed to maintaining the respectful, collaborative relationships we've built in the area. As we advance exploration at the Lentung Project, we will continue working closely with local stakeholders and regulatory agencies to ensure our activities create long-term value and reflect community priorities.
Simon Ridgway, Rackla CEO, commented: "Again, we are grateful for the support and feedback we received throughout the permitting process from communities across the region, including the Dehcho First Nations and Sahtu Dene and Métis, to local organizations, regional regulators and government. Since staking Lentung during the 2025 exploration season and acquiring the full historical database compiled by Union Carbide, we have been keen to return the drills to the property and revitalize this world-renowned belt with a new wave of tungsten exploration. We view the Northwest Territories as a favorable jurisdiction, due to the clear and efficient permitting process that supports responsible mineral exploration, and we recognize the long-term economic opportunities exploration can bring to the region."
Qualified Person
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior exploration company. The Company is targeting tungsten, gold and rare earth minerals in the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. This region is known to host world-class gold and tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property will proceed as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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