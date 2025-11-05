Rackla provides Update On Pending Samples from 2025 Drill Program and Regional Geochemical Survey

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company") has recently reported assay results from the first three drill holes of its 2025 campaign at the BiTe Showing on the Grad Property (see release dated October 6, 2025). The analytical results from a further seven holes are pending. The Company has been informed by the laboratory that the remaining results should be ready the week of November 17 th . Unfortunately, the lab has been inundated with drill core samples this year and the return on analyses has been much slower than in the past. The final results will have taken a full ten weeks from the time the core was dropped off at the laboratory in Whitehorse.
The target at Grad is a large, altered, and intensely veined intrusive that measures approximately 2 km in diameter and forms the core of a very steep mountain. The drill program was the maiden drill program on the property. The pending results are from 7 holes which represent 3,518 m of the 10-hole, 4,489 m drill program.
The Company is also awaiting results from a trenching program at a new discovery located 1.5 kilometers south of the BiTe discovery zone and hosted in the hornfelsed sediments on the margin of a previously unmapped Cretaceous intrusion. The intrusion has been named the Manta Intrusion and the showing is the Manta Showing. In 2025, the Company conducted prospecting and talus-fine sampling around the intrusion. The talus-fine sampling returned gold values up to 0.56 ppm with associated bismuth, tellurium and arsenic. Rock grab sample results from the western margin of the intrusion returned a number of samples greater than 1 ounce of gold per ton (31.1 g/t, Figure 1). The Company followed up in this area with trenching late in the season and these results are pending.
Figure 1 – Manta Showing with rock sample gold results.
The Company has a solid financial position going forward with $10 M in the bank and is well positioned to capitalize on the 2025 discoveries made in this portion of western Northwest Territories.
Rackla is working in consultation with the Sahtu Dene and Métis communities and remains committed to maintaining the respectful, collaborative relationships we've built with the Sahtu. As we advance exploration at our properties, we will continue working closely with local stakeholders and regulatory agencies to ensure our activities create long-term value and reflect community priorities.
Analytical Procedure
For the 2025 program all samples were delivered to ALS Canada Ltd preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Sample preparation was completed at either the Whitehorse facility or re-directed by ALS to their Langley or Kamloops, BC facility, depending on workloads, with final analyses completed at ALS North Vancouver facility.
ALS Canada Ltd is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO9001:2015 for quality management. Rock and drill core samples were prepared according to the ALS Prep-31A procedure, which involved crushing to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 50 g samples (ALS code: Au-GRA22). In addition, samples that returned over limits for bismuth, tellurium, arsenic, base metals and silver we assayed by Ore Grade analytical methods.
Stream sediment, soil and talus-fine samples were prepared by first drying and weighing the sample and screening material to -180 um according to ALS procedure SCR-41. The -180 um pulp was analysed for gold plus multi-elements by ICP-MS according to the ALS Super Trace procedure ME-MS41L.
Qualified Person
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for the discovery of these large gold systems.
