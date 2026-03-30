Rackla Provides Update on Lentung Tungsten Property Data Compilation and 2026 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)
Extensive historical dataset supports a high-grade tungsten project with district-scale potential with a planned 10,000 m drill program
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 30, 2026 – Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on data compilation for its recently acquired Lentung tungsten property (previously known as Lened) in the Northwest Territories. The property was acquired by claim staking in late 2025. The property measures 19,600 hectares and is owned 100% by Rackla (see press release, January 20, 2026).
Highlights:
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Rackla has completed the compilation and digitization of extensive historical datasets, including drilling, assays and technical studies.
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Historical work by Union Carbide includes 26,900m of drilling across 178 holes, identifying 15 tungsten occurrences over a 15km strike length, highlighting significant scale and upside.
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Historical internal resource and feasibility work indicate robust economics, including average mill grades of 1.14% WO₃ and strong recovery assumptions.
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Deposit ranks among the highest-grade tungsten skarn systems globally and is located in close proximity to the world-class Cantung and Mactung tungsten deposits.
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Digitized data will support modern 3D geological modelling, resource validation, and efficient targeting for upcoming drilling programs.
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2026 program to include 10,000m of drilling focused on confirming historical resources and expanding near-surface mineralization, targeting an NI 43-101 resource.
Historical drill results and other technical information in this release are based on prior operator reporting and have not been independently fully verified by Rackla. Reported intervals are down-hole intervals and do not represent true widths; further works are required to confirm this.
Between 1977 and 1982 Union Carbide Exploration Corporation conducted a comprehensive exploration program on the Lened property which included 26,900 m of diamond drilling in 178 holes, a variety of geochemical and geophysical surveys, detailed geological mapping, trenching, metallurgical, engineering, economic and environmental studies. This work led to the discovery of 15 tungsten occurrences over a 15 km strike length and defined a resource that was for internal company purposes and not independently verified. The results prompted the company to prepare an internal feasibility study that envisioned an open pit mine with mill throughput of 325 tonnes/day operating 365 days/year. The average ore grade to the mill was estimated at 1.14% WO3, with 80% tungsten recovery to produce a 65% WO3 concentrate.
Early in 1982, Union Carbide submitted the project to the Federal Environmental Assessment and Review Process (EARP) seeking a mine permit. However, due to declining tungsten prices, the company withdrew the application and paused all activities at the site. In 1984, a subsidiary of Union Carbide suffered a major environmental disaster at its pesticide plant in India. Struggling financially, Union Carbide was eventually taken over by Dow Chemical Corporation in 1999. There has been no exploration on the deposit since 1982.
Rackla has acquired the original Union Carbide files including original drill logs, assay sheets, mylar maps, metallurgical, environmental, resource, economic, and geophysical studies. Since December, the Company has been scanning the files, performing Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and digitizing of the data. This data will be incorporated in 3D modelling software in the coming months and will be used to aid with defining the 2026 drilling program for quality checks and resource confirmation. The drill core from the 1970's and 1980's drilling campaigns remained on the property and Rackla is planning for recovery and re-sampling in the summer of 2026.
The review of the files to date has shown a quality dataset that is confirming a robust deposit with high-grade open pit potential. The historical resource estimate by Union Carbide was calculated for 3 of the 15 tungsten occurrences on the Lened Property and ranks as one of the highest-grade tungsten skarn deposits in the world according to the US Geological Survey ranking of tungsten skarn deposits and it is located in a region that is renowned to host world class tungsten deposits which include the past producing Cantung mine and the Mactung deposit (Figure 1).
Figure 1 – USGS, Grade and Tonnage Model for Tungsten Skarn Deposits—2020 Update.*
* Green, C.J., Lederer, G.W., Parks, H.L., and Zientek, M.L., 2020, Grade and tonnage model for tungsten skarn deposits—2020 update: U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2020–5085, 23 p., https://doi.org/ 10.3133/ sir20205085.
The tungsten mineralization at Lentung is hosted in altered limestone along the margins of Cretaceous alkalic (quartz monzonite) intrusions belonging to the Tungsten Suite (Lened, CAC and Rudi plutons, Figure 2). Mineralization consists of the tungsten mineral scheelite with minor copper and gold associated with the skarns. The mineral resource was calculated on the Emma, Western Skarn, and Stephen's Ridge occurrences. Figures 3 through 5 demonstrate the open pit potential of the mineralization.
Figure 2 – Lened property mineralized showings, drill hole locations and Cretaceous intrusions.
Figure 3 – Emma Zone drill hole cross section.
Figure 4 – Western Skarn drill hole cross section.
Figure 5 – Stephen's Ridge drill hole cross section.
Elsewhere on the property tungsten skarn mineralization is observed where the quartz monzonite intrusions interact with limestone-bearing units to form an additional twelve skarn occurrences. These occurrences have undergone only minor exploration and drilling and further work on these is planned to determine if they could contain additional resources. Also, elsewhere on the property where the intrusions encounter carbonate rocks like limestone and dolomite there is potential for tungsten skarn mineralization and Rackla will be exploring this potential. Table 1, below lists some of the highlights from each of these other zones.
Table 1 – Lened tungsten occurrences potential for resources.
Rackla's plans for its 2026 program on the property are to complete 10,000 m of drilling with approximately half of the drilling to be directed towards confirming the historical resources and for QAQC purposes. This will also include LiDAR of the resource area for topographic control and surveying of all drill hole locations. The goal would be to produce an NI 43-101 resource estimate by the end of 2026, or early 2027. The remaining 5,000 m of drilling will be directed towards expanding the resource with a particular focus on near-surface, open pittable resources.
Rackla will also be conducting archaeological and environmental studies to initiate the studies necessary for a mine permit application and to de-risk the project. This work will add to the historic studies that Union Carbide initiated and will include water, wildlife, vegetation and socio-economic studies.
Investor Relations Agreement
The Company has entered into a service agreement with Canadian Mining Report of Pemberton, BC who will undertake Investor Relations Activities, as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities, on behalf of the Company. The services will be provided over a period of five months. Canadian Mining Report is a digital publication focused on the mining and metals sector, and junior Canadian miners, and provides digital marketing strategies and services.
Under the agreement, Canadian Mining Report will provide editorial content coordination and publishing, and media advertising design and management on selected platforms. Canadian Mining Report will receive an aggregate of US$81,000 for the services to be provided, of which $6,000 has been paid to date from the Company's general working capital.
The founder and publisher of Canadian Mining Report is Travis Grier. Canadian Mining Report is at arm's-length to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, Canadian Mining Report and its principals have no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire any such securities. The agreement with Canadian Mining Report is subject to TSXV approval.
Qualified Person
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Rackla
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior exploration company. The Company is targeting tungsten, gold and rare earth minerals in the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold-Tungsten Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. This region is known to host world-class gold and tungsten deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway,
CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829
Email: info@racklametals.com
Website: www.racklametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, the Company's exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property; and general business and economic conditions. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether exploration and development plans for the Lentung Property will proceed as anticipated; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its securities; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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