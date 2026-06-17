/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Cascades to Launch its 2026-2030 Sustainability Plan on June 17, 2026/

Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF), will unveil the organization's fifth Sustainability Plan — the most ambitious to date — during a live webcast event on June 17 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
What? Cascades 2026-2030 Sustainability Plan Launch
When? Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Where? Marie-Victorin Park Pavilion (385 Marie-Victorin Blvd., Kingsey Falls, J0A 1B0)
During the event, participants will discover how this new 2026-2030 plan will concretely help reduce the environmental footprint of Cascades, as well as that of its clients, while generating lasting positive impacts. The event will also be an opportunity to announce key partnerships in biodiversity and environmental stewardship.
Journalists who would like to conduct one-on-one interviews following the event are invited to contact Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, whose contact information is provided below.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
SOURCE Cascades Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/17/c4069.html