Quest Critical Metals Announces Completion of Diamond Drill Hole Testing a Strong IP Anomaly in the Area of the Tisova-Klingenthal Cu-Co Deposit

Quest Critical Metals Announces Completion of Diamond Drill Hole Testing a Strong IP Anomaly in the Area of the Tisova-Klingenthal Cu-Co Deposit

Quest Critical Metals Inc (CSE: BULL,OTC:DCNNF) (OTC Pink: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) ("Quest" or the "Company") has received the results for the recently completed diamond drill hole testing of a strong IP anomaly stratigraphically below the historic copper mine workings. Quest's TisováKlingenthal license area, centered on the Tisová Mine, which was actively mined from 1627 until 1970, has shown promising results. The historic sulphide zones contained grades up to 17.1% Cu, 0.69% Co, and 3.7gt Au.

The drill target was generated from the 2019 IP and resistivity survey data. In 2024, the geophysical data was reprocessed and remodelled by independent geophysicists, confirming the same IP anomaly. The program comprised 2 diamond drill holes, with the initial hole being abandoned at 393 metres. due to faulting.

The second 479.5 metre diamond (Azimuth 80 degrees, Dip -85 degrees) drill hole intersected:

4.3 metres of mine stratigraphy, 67.3 to 71.6 metres, assaying 1901 ppb Copper. Including 2.0 metres of 0.2 ppm of gold. This zone of mineralization is interpreted as the main historically mined ore zone.

76.5 metres of 2-5% disseminated pyrite within a strongly silica, phyllitic altered zone from 328.7 to 406 metres. Though barren, this horizon fits within the Besshi Type Deposit model as a strongly altered stratigraphic section. All intersections are close to true width.

Analysis of core samples was completed by ALS Romania SRL.

Quest's Tisova/Klingenthal licence area is centered on the Tisova Mine, which was actively mined from 1627 until 1970, has shown historic sulphide zones with grades up to 17.1% Cu, 0.69% Co, 3.7g/t Au.

Quest's Tisová-Klingenthal Cu-Co deposit was the test site of the European Union (EU)-funded Exploration Information System (EIS) project, which aimed to develop innovative exploration concepts and advanced data analysis tools to increase the likelihood of discovering new sources of critical raw materials vital for the EU's economy. Utilizing the Exploration Information System (EIS) toolkit, a knowledge-driven Fuzzy Logic approach was developed to integrate key spatial datasets, including buffered Copper and zinc soil and stream sediment anomalies and metabasaltic lithology, relevant to Besshi-type Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits.

The prospectivity model defined anomalies of potential mineralisation, including the historic Tisová deposit and additional targets aligned along the same stratigraphic horizon that require further exploration follow-up.

The Company remains encouraged by the project's underlying potential and is committed to advancing exploration efforts to define future drill targets.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Quest Critical Metals Inc.

James Newall, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's diamond drill hole testing and results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in water disposal facility operations; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267262

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian PalladiumCSE:BULL
BULL:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Palladium

Canadian Palladium

Overview

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL,FWB:DCR1,OTC:DCNNF) is an exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of palladium, copper and cobalt assets. Both metals are critical to the vehicle industry. Presently, there is an acute shortage of palladium, which is used for catalytic converters in today’s stringent emission control environment. Additionally, cobalt is a critical element in the ever-growing electric vehicle (EV) industry, most notably in EV batteries and associated charging stations.

Canadian Palladium’s East Bull palladium property is comprised of 992 hectares located in northern Ontario, approximately 90 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario. The property benefits from previous drilling, surface trenching and geophysics. The property hosts a 2019 NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate that outlines an inferred resource of 11.1 million tonnes of mineralized material grading 1.46 g/t palladium equivalent.

Keep reading...Show less

Ethically-Sourced Cobalt for Europe’s Rapidly-Growing EV Market

Canadian Palladium Announces Suspension of Current Drilling Program

Canadian Palladium Announces Suspension of Current Drilling Program

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (formerly 21C Metals Inc.)  (CSE:BULL, OTCQB:DCNNF, FSE:DCR1) (the “Company”), in discussions with its diamond drill contractor Vital Drilling, have decided that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond drilling will be suspended immediately. This decision was influenced by the Ontario Government’s declaration of a State of Emergency and the Federal recommendation to socially isolate. Recommencement of exploration efforts will be determined once the various government authorities have indicated that risks to employees and contractors have abated.

The Company’s exploration team are continuing to work from home and will be complying with all federal and provincial COVID-19 directives. By way of clarification, the Company is not aware of any coronavirus cases involving its employees or their families.

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BULL

Canadian Palladium Makes Option Payment, Provides Drilling Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL, OTCQB:DCNNF, FSE:DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement entered into with Pavey Ark Minerals Inc. (the “Agreement”) (see February 26, 2019 press release) to acquire a 100% interest in the East Bull palladium property (the “Property”), the Company confirms it has exceeded the contractual minimum exploration expenditures on the Property, issued 750,000 common shares of the Company, and made a $150,000 cash payment.

Canadian Palladium’s diamond drilling program is well underway on the Company’s East Bull Palladium Property. With the recent closing of a $4 million non-brokered financing, the planned exploration program is fully funded. The objective of the program is to expand the Company’s current NI 43-101 inferred resource of 523,000 ounces of Palladium equivalent (see July 3, 2019 press release). The present resource is defined over 1.8 kilometers and drilled down dip (-45o) to 125 meters. The ongoing program is testing the full 3.0 km length, to a depth of 240 meters. The Company’s goal is to expand upon this inferred resource. To date, the Company has received sample results from the first diamond drill hole, EB-20-01, (see March 2, 2020 press release). Most notably, Canadian Palladium’s hole EB20-01 intersected:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BULL

Canadian Palladium Resources Releases Results from First Diamond Drill Hole at East Bull

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL, OTCQB:DCNNF, FSE:DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the rush sample results from the first diamond drill hole on its East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Hole EB-20-01 was designed to assess the areas of higher – grade Palladium. These higher – grade Palladium zones will be assessed to determine if they are structural controlled and can be traced downdip and along strike within the inferred resource (See Press Release July 3,2019).

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BULL

Canadian Palladium Commences Drilling

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE:BULL) (OTCQB:DCNNF) (FSE:DCR1) (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Vital Drilling of Val Caron, Ontario has started the diamond drilling program on the East Bull Palladium Property.

Drilling has commenced with one rig and a second will be added once the logistics are settled and drill sites have had snow removed. The first drill is starting in the western end of the Valhalla zone and will progress eastward infilling gaps and drilling down dip. The plan is to establish a full-service camp within two kilometres of the project when the second drill is delivered to site. The diamond drilling is focusing on expanding the NI 43-101 inferred resource (see news release dated July 3, 2019).

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BULL

Canadian Palladium Signs 10,000 M Diamond Drill Contract

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (formerly 21C Metals Inc.) (CSE:BULL, OTCQB:DCNNF, FSE:DCR1) (the “Company”) has signed a contract with Vital Drilling of Val Caron, Ontario for a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program on the Company’s East Bull Palladium Property.

With the recent closing of a $4 million non-brokered financing, the planned exploration program is fully funded. The primary objective of the program is to expand the Company’s current NI 43-101 inferred resource of 523,000 ounces of Palladium equivalent (News Release dated July 3, 2019). The present resource is defined over 1.8 kilometres and drilled down dip (-45o) to 125 metres. The new program will test the full 3.0 km length, to a depth of 240 metres. The Company’s goal is to expand upon the inferred resource.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time, Major Miners Hone Portfolios

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

Gold Investing

What Does the GDX Index Change Mean for Gold Investors?

Gold Investing

Newmont Exits Orla Mining With US$439 Million Share Sale

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants