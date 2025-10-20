Quantum-Si to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced that it will be participating in the CG MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum taking place Thursday, November 20, 2025 at the Westin NY Grand Central.
Jeff Hawkins, CEO, will participate in a Fireside Chat on November 20, 2025, at 3:30 PM ET. He and Jeff Keyes, CFO, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations .
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company's platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .
