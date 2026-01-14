Quantum Provides Exceptional High-Grade Silver at Babine South

(TheNewswire)
Re-Assays Confirm Up to 308 oz/t (9,580 gpt) Ag
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 14, 2025 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") reports high-grade silver results from surface sampling at its Babine South property in British Columbia, including independent re-assay confirmation of bonanza-grade silver up to 308 ozt (9,580 gpt) Ag.
"These results confirm the exceptional silver potential of the Babine South project, underscoring both the exploration upside and the broader scale opportunity. Silver has moved firmly into the global spotlight as demand accelerates across AI and quantum computing, the defense sector, and the build‑out of modern power infrastructure. Record-high silver prices further highlight its importance as a strategic metal. The re‑analysis and independent confirmation of extremely high‑grade silver mineralization provide a strong technical basis for advancing Babine South to its next phase of exploration." said Marcy Kiesman, CEO.
2025 Sampling Highlights
Surface rock sampling from the 2025 field program returned silver values ranging from 10.9 ppm to 1,150
ppm (0.35 to 36.97 oz/t Ag), accompanied by anomalous base metals:
-
Silver: up to 36.97 oz/t
-
Zinc: up to 13,500 ppm (1.35%)
-
Lead: up to 3,710 ppm (0.37%)
Why This Matters for Investors
-
Bonanza-grade silver confirmed by independent laboratory
-
Multiple high-grade surface occurrences
-
Polymetallic system with zinc and lead credits
-
Located in a top-tier Canadian mining jurisdiction
-
Leverage to silver amid a global supply deficit
-
Silver added to the critical metal list in 2025 in USA
Planned next steps on the Babine South property include expanded geological mapping, targeted surface sampling and an induced polarization (IP) survey. These programs are expected to refine the existing geophysical and geochemical anomalies and help further delineate priority drill targets for the 2026 exploration season.
Table 1 below summarizes anomalous assay results from surface sampling.
Table 1. 2025 Surface Rock Sample Assays – Anomalous Results
Notes:
-
All samples are select grab samples and may not be representative of mineralization on the property.
-
Silver values reported in troy ounces per tonne (oz/t) and parts per million (ppm).
-
1 oz/t Ag = 31.1034768 ppm Ag.
-
"n/a" indicates element not analyzed or below detection limits.
Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The reported results are from surface rock samples only and do not constitute a mineral resource or reserve.
Re-Assay Confirmation of 2024 High-Grade Samples
Previous sampling completed in late 2024 returned silver assays as high as 110 oz/t (3,430 gpt), along with elevated zinc and copper values (https://www.quantumcriticalmetals.com/blogs/news/durango-assays-as-high-as-3-9-gpt-gold-3430-gpt-110-oz-t-silver-8-86-zinc-and-1-copper-from-samples-at-babine-south-bc).
To re-confirm these high-grade results, four representative samples from the 2024 program were re-assayed at a second independent laboratory in 2025 and confirmed silver values ranging from 212.84 to 308.00 oz/t. The samples were analyzed by SGS Canada Minerals, Lakefield, using SGS Method GC_FAG32V (30 g Fire Assay for Silver). SGS Lakefield operates in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 standards. Table 2 summarizes the results.
Table 2. Re-Assay Results – 2024 Surface Samples (SGS Lakefield)
These samples were collected near historic workings on the property. One sample is labeled "tailings", representing discarded material from historical mining activity.
Notes:
-
Samples above were originally collected during the 2024 surface sampling program and re-analyzed for quality control purposes.
-
Samples labeled "tailings" represent historical discard material from nearby workings and are not indicative of current mining operations.
-
SGS Lakefield is certified to ISO/IEC 17025 standards.
-
Re-assaying was conducted to confirm previously reported high-grade silver values.
Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The reported results are from surface rock samples only and do not constitute a mineral resource or reserve.
About the Babine South Project
The Babine South property covers four mineral claims and is approximately 1,070 ha. The geology of the Babine South project area includes phyllite, marble and dioritic and monzonitic volcanic and igneous rocks. Four phases of veining run through the area and are cross cutting. The deposit is thought to be epithermal however historically there was some association of the veining with the foliation and shear zones. Mineralization includes quartz-carbonate veins including native silver, galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, argentite, chalcopyrite. MINFILE Mineral Inventory. For more information on the Company's entire Babine portfolio, please visit:
https://www.quantumcriticalmetals.com/pages/babine-copper-gold-project-british-columbia
The Company would also like to announce the grant of 4,000,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of five years.
Qualified Person
Melanie Mackay, PGeo, EGBC (Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia) 35256, is a director and qualified person for Quantum and approves the technical content of this news release. None of the historical information in the release has yet been verified by the Company and should not be relied upon.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSX.V: LEAP) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 86A1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Québec, the Victory Antimony Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO
Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243
Email: marcykiesman@qcriticalmetal.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.