Quantum and Nusano Collaborate to Advance North American Critical Mineral Refining

VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada and WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, U.S.A. TheNewswire - November 24, 2025 Quantum Critical Metals Corp., (TSX.V: LEAP ) (OTCQB: ATOXF ) (FSE: 86A1 ) ("Quantum") and Nusano, a physics-based technology company specializing in advanced mass-separation processes, have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development and refining of critical minerals in North America. The partnership aims to strengthen supply chains for U.S. and Canadian industries by bringing high-purity mineral processing back to North American soil.
Critical minerals are essential to modern technologies—including computing, transportation, renewable energy, and national defense—yet most refining currently occurs overseas. This dependence leaves North America vulnerable to geopolitical, economic, and environmental disruptions.
Under the MOU, Quantum will supply material from its Canadian projects to Nusano's facility in Utah for refining into metals. Target elements include antimony, cesium, gallium, germanium, rubidium, tin, zinc, gadolinium, and other rare earth elements.
The companies will also evaluate the joint development of a dedicated refining hub in Utah to integrate concentration, extraction, and processing operations for North American and allied markets.
Quantum holds a 100% interest in a portfolio of land packages in Québec and British Columbia, positioned near major recent discoveries.
"Quantum is excited to join forces with Nusano to accelerate the reshoring of critical mineral supply to North America," said Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum. "Our scalable model leverages technology and partnerships to bring critical minerals to market faster. Nusano shares our vision for innovative, outside-the-box solutions that unlock new production pathways."
Nusano's proprietary physics-driven technology removes multiple slow, hazardous, and inefficient steps from conventional ore processing. Its modular system extracts multiple elements from minimally processed feedstock, enabling environmentally responsible production.
"Critical minerals processing is overdue for new solutions," said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. "Our platform applies innovative, physics-based extraction processes tailored to customer needs and market demand. We look forward to working with Quantum to scale these technologies for the benefit of the U.S., Canada and allied partners."
About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com .
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing critical metals projects that power next-generation technologies. With a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Discovery Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium and polymetallic project in Qu é bec, the Victory Antimony Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others, the Company is strategically positioned to support the West's transition to a secure and sustainable critical metals supply.
