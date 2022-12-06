Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased announce that all Quality Foods Ltd. on Vancouver Island have received a selection of Plantein™ products in all their stores. Additionally, CASECO a Vancouver Island focused distributor, and affiliated company with Quality Foods Ltd., will be distributing the same Plantein™ products through their established network of one hundred (100) retail outlets

Quality Foods Ltd.

Quality Foods has thirteen (13) locations located on Vancouver Island that have listed a variety of Plantein plant-based products including Schnitzels; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; and Crispy Burgers.

In keeping with the business strategy that has proved successful for Quality Foods, the Plantein product launch was supported by Quality Foods' innovative promotional program, "Watch & Win Promotion." This promotion is expected to reach over 300,000 Vancouver Island consumers in just a one week, delivering beneficial outcomes for both consumer and the Plantein line.

Quality Foods have earned many regional, provincial and national Awards of Merit as an active member of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers. This is a testament to the team and entrepreneurial spirit, which has been so important to their success. Innovation has also been a significant factor in establishing Quality Foods as a strong independent grocer.

Following the Watch & Win Promotion there will be further support for the Plantein brand through programs such as the "My Daily Special Promotion", a Quality Foods innovation that delivers superior consumer experience while building brand awareness.

CASECO

CASECO, an affiliated company with Quality Foods, is a Vancouver Island distributor that services over 100 retail stores throughout Vancouver Island. CASECO will inventory the same range of Plantein products as Quality Foods and market these products throughout their distribution network. Starting with Quality Foods sets the foundation for CASECO to establish a clientele base for Plantein products throughout Vancouver Island.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We are more than pleased to have Quality Foods and CASECO provide our Plantein products to their much-valued customers. The combination of established retail stores under the Quality Foods banner combined with the distribution strength of CASECO, establishes an immediate presence and distribution service on Vancouver Island. We feel this is the foundation for an exceptional business relationship as we continue to penetrate the plant-based market by providing premium plant-based products to all consumers, whether vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian. We look forward to working with the teams at Quality Foods and CASECO".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Plantein™ Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

