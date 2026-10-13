Qualcomm Statement on Trial Verdict Win

We are gratified that the jury found Arm breached its long-standing Architectural License Agreement (ALA) with Qualcomm, failed to honor its commitments, and intentionally acted to disrupt Qualcomm's businesses. Together with Qualcomm's prior court victory, this outcome further exposes Arm's broader intentions to harm Qualcomm and its ecosystem. This outcome is a victory for innovation and competition, and we remain focused on developing and delivering industry-leading semiconductor products including our Oryon CPUs to customers and consumers worldwide.
Qualcomm Contacts:
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com
Clare Conley, Media Relations
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com
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SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.