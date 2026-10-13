Qualcomm Statement on Trial Verdict Win

We are gratified that the jury found Arm breached its long-standing Architectural License Agreement (ALA) with Qualcomm, failed to honor its commitments, and intentionally acted to disrupt Qualcomm's businesses. Together with Qualcomm's prior court victory, this outcome further exposes Arm's broader intentions to harm Qualcomm and its ecosystem. This outcome is a victory for innovation and competition, and we remain focused on developing and delivering industry-leading semiconductor products including our Oryon CPUs to customers and consumers worldwide.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Contacts:
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Clare Conley, Media Relations
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-statement-on-trial-verdict-win-302907419.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

QCOMnasdaq:qcom
QCOM
The Conversation (0)

Qualcomm

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received

Related News

litihium investing

EnergyX Inks 10 Year, US$2 Billion Lithium Deal With Trafigura

lithium investing

EU Hybrid EV Cap Sinks Chinese Lithium to 10 Month Low

copper investing

Codelco Halts El Teniente Mine After Landslide Kills Two

copper investing

Ivanhoe's Q3 Copper Output Rises, but Yearly Target Slips

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia