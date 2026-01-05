Qualcomm Introduces a Full Suite of Robotics Technologies, Powering Physical AI from Household Robots up to Full-Size Humanoids

Highlights:
- Utilizing leadership in Physical AI with comprehensive stack systems built on safety-grade high performance SoC platforms, Qualcomm's general-purpose robotics architecture delivers industry-leading power efficiency and scalability, enabling capabilities from personal service robots to next generation industrial autonomous mobile robots and full-size humanoids that can reason, adapt, and decide.
- New end-to‑end architecture accelerates automation by transforming physical embodiments for general‑purpose, continuously learning robots for retail, logistics, and manufacturing.
- The Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ10 Series is its leading and latest addition to premium-tier robotics processors for humanoids and advanced autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).
- Figure and Qualcomm Technologies are collaborating to define the next generation of compute architecture as Figure scales their humanoid platforms.
- Qualcomm is building a comprehensive ecosystem for its robotics platforms working with a variety of companies such as Advantech, APLUX, AutoCore, Booster, Figure, Kuka Robotics, Robotec.ai, and VinMotion to bring deployment-ready robotics at scale.
At CES, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) introduced a next-generation robotics comprehensive-stack architecture that integrates hardware, software, and compound AI. Qualcomm Technologies also unveiled its latest high performance robotics processor for industrial AMRs and advanced full-size humanoids, the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ10 Series. This is the latest robotics-specific processor which expands the current robotics roadmap for the Company, delivering high performance, energy-efficient "Brain of the Robot" capabilities. Utilizing Qualcomm Technologies' proven expertise in edge AI, high performance, low-power systems, this innovation transforms prototypes into deployable, intelligent machines.
Physical AI
"As pioneers in energy efficient, high–performance Physical AI systems, we know what it takes to make even the most complex robotics systems perform reliably, safely, and at scale," said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Embedded IoT and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "By building on our strong foundational low-latency safety-grade high performance technologies ranging from sensing, perception to planning and action, we're redefining what's possible with physical AI by moving intelligent machines out of the labs and into real-world environments."
"Figure's mission is to develop general-purpose humanoid robots powered by advanced AI to eliminate unsafe and undesirable jobs, boost productivity across industries, and create economic abundance that enables happier, more purposeful lives for humanity," stated Brett Adcock, Founder & CEO, Figure. "Qualcomm Technologies' platform, with its combination of exceptional compute capabilities and energy efficiency, is a valuable building block in enabling Figure to turn our vision into reality."
Building on a Proven Foundation: From Concept to Deployment
This general-purpose robotics architecture utilizes Qualcomm Technologies' expertise in power efficiency, scalability, and edge AI performance to unlock a new era of autonomous robotics and connected intelligence. Today, the Dragonwing industrial processor roadmap powers an assortment of general-purpose robotics form factors, including industry-leading humanoid robots from Booster, VinMotion, and other global robotics providers. This architecture supports advanced perception, motion planning with end-to-end AI models such as VLAs and VLMs enabling generalized manipulation capabilities and human-robot interaction. The introduction of the Dragonwing IQ10 helps Qualcomm Technologies take a significant step toward practical, real‑world deployment across industrial applications. Qualcomm Technologies is engaged in discussions with Kuka Robotics for their next-generation robotics solution.
Comprehensive Stack Architecture
The general-purpose robotics architecture with the Dragonwing IQ10 redefines what's possible in robotics by combining powerful heterogeneous edge computing, edge AI, mixed-criticality systems, software, machine learning operations, and an AI data flywheel, supported by a growing partner ecosystem and complemented by a strong suite of developer tools. This end-to-end approach enables robots to easily reason and adapt to the spatial and temporal environment intelligently and is optimized to scale across various form factors with industrial-grade reliability. This collaborative network accelerates the development of deployment-ready robotics solutions, solving the last-mile challenge and enabling faster, more scalable innovation across industries.
Experience the Qualcomm-Powered Humanoids at CES
VinMotion's Motion 2 humanoid, powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series will be displayed at the Qualcomm Booth #5001 during CES. Also featured at the booth, Booster's K1 Geek highlights Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in edge AI, underscoring the Company's commitment to advancing physical AI for developers and organizations alike. Qualcomm Technologies is also demonstrating Advantech's commercially available robotics development kit for rapid, multi‑application development and deployment. Separately, the booth features an in-depth look into teleoperation tooling and an AI data flywheel for collection, training, and deployment to continuously add new skills across robotic form factors.
To learn more about Qualcomm's robotics initiatives, please visit the Qualcomm Robotics Page .
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.
QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated.
Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of QUALCOMM Incorporated.
