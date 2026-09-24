Qualcomm Announces Renewal of Global Patent License Agreement with Apple

QUALCOMM Incorporated today announced the renewal of its global patent license agreement with Apple, effective April 1, 2027.

Qualcomm

"We are pleased to extend the Apple license agreement," said John Han, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL).

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‑scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‑performance, low power computing and industry‑leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world.  At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.  Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

Clare Conley, Media Relations
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

 

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SOURCE QUALCOMM Incorporated

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