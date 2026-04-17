Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per common share, payable on June 25, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2026.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon ® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

QUALCOMM Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by QUALCOMM Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com .

Qualcomm Contact:
Brett Simpson, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: ir@qualcomm.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

QUALCOMM IncorporatedQCOMnasdaq:qcom
QCOM
The Conversation (0)

Qualcomm

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

Peruvian Metals Engages Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. for Investor Communications

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Related News

energy investing

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Engages Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. for Investor Communications

energy investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

uranium investing

AuKing to Acquire High-Grade Tundulu Rare Earths Project in Malawi and Strategic Placement

gold investing

Trading Halt

energy investing

Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking