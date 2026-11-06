QIAGEN Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Jonathan M. Pratt as Managing Director

QIAGEN Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Jonathan M. Pratt as Managing Director

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Jonathan M. Pratt as a Managing Director and member of the QIAGEN Managing Board at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jon Pratt joined QIAGEN as Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2026. Following today's shareholder approval, he joins Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer, on QIAGEN's Managing Board.

Shareholders also overwhelmingly approved the discharge of Thierry Bernard for his service as a member of the Managing Board through September 1, 2026, when he stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and a Managing Board member.

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of September 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed about 5,400 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding QIAGEN's products, product development and launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities and future business performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the development and commercial success of new products, regulatory approvals, competition, changes in customer demand and funding, economic and market conditions, supply chain disruptions, cybersecurity incidents, litigation and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in QIAGEN's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIAGEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Source: Qiagen N.V.
Category: Corporate

Contacts QIAGEN:
Public Relations
e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Investor Relations
e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

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