QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q2 2026 and Hold Webcast

QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q2 2026 and Hold Webcast

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today announced plans to release results for the second quarter of 2026.

Press release date / time: Wednesday, August 5 shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Thursday, August 6 , at 15:30 Frankfurt time / 14:30 London time / 09:30 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me
Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

Dial-in by phone
U.S.: +1 646 769 9200
UK: +44 (0)20 7769 6464
GER: +49 (0)69 254 99300
Conference ID: 2545624
To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1752901&tp_key=aef91b9670

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

Qiagen N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of March 31, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit https://www.qiagen.com .

source: Qiagen N.V.

category: Financial

Daniel Wendorff, CIIA
Vice President Head of Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11322
+49 152 018 11322
Email: ir@qiagen.com

Dr. Domenica Martorana
Associate Director Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11244
+49 152 018 11244
Email: ir@qiagen.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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