Hydralyte

Q3 FY24 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C: First Positive Operating Cash Flow Quarter Underpinned by Strong Financial and Operational Performance

US-focused Hydration solutions company, The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte USA” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its operational and financial performance for the three-month period ended 30 September 2024 (the “quarter”).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Positive net operating cash flows of US$0.6m – marks maiden positive operating cashflow quarter and validation of Company’s push to profitability
  • Revenue for the period of US$2.4m – underpinned by US$1.21m in ecommerce sales, aligned with the Company’s revised strategy of driving online sales
  • 54% reduction in adjusted EBITDA loss on PCP to -$0.6m (Q3 FY23: -$1.3m) – second consecutive record low since IPO
  • Gross margin up 7% on last quarter to 61% and +3% on PCP
  • Marketing costs as a percentage of net revenue were 24%, down 30% in the PCP
  • Divesture of non-US assets to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc and associated subsidiaries completed post quarter end
  • Total proceeds of ~US$9.5m (A$13.7m) included US$8.3m for all non-US territories plus US$1.2m for stock and inventory (subject to final adjustments).
  • Company retains full ownership of US-based operations, which are achieving annualised revenue of US$3.5m (unaudited, based on Q3 FY24 annualised)
  • US assets have considerable scope to grow with recently introduced cost efficiencies – Ongoing focus on achieving cashflow breakeven
  • Divesture allows for repayment of debt with objective to fund the Company on a reduced size and expense base for a minimum of twelve months
  • Near-term growth strategy will focus on scaling ecommerce channels and products - follows recent momentum on Amazon USA, which has generated five consecutive months of positive net contribution margin

Financial overview:

During the quarter, the Company continued to deliver on its stated strategy of maintaining sales, while delivering a material reduction in operating expenses.

The focus on profitability and cash preservation resulted in HPC’s maiden quarter of positive net cash from operating activities of $0.6m, compared to a loss of US$0.8m in the previous quarter, and a loss of US$1.5m in Q3 FY23. The significant improvement was a result of the continued reduction in expenses, as well as more favourable payment terms negotiated with suppliers.

Revenue for the quarter remained relatively consistent at US$2.4m underpinned by sales across North America and a reduction in marketing and advertising expenses and unprofitable SKUs in order to prioritise cash preservation and profitability. This led to improvements to net margin, cash flow, and EBITDA.

EBITDA loss decreased 54% on PCP (Q3 FY23: US$1.3m) to a record low of US$0.6m. A result of the continued strong gross profit combined with reduced expenses.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Hydralyte International
AMGEN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

"Strong growth in sales and earnings this quarter reflects the momentum we're building throughout our business. We continue to invest heavily in our rapidly advancing pipeline, with a focus on delivering innovative therapies across our core therapeutic areas," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Quarterly Activities & Cash Report and 4C for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world‐class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2024 .

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Scientist using microscope.

Biotech Market Update: Q3 2024 in Review

The biotech sector in Q3 2024 experienced a dynamic landscape characterized by advancements in AI-powered drug discovery and fluctuating venture capital investments.

Investors exercised caution and restraint due to the economic outlook; however, the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize healthcare remained a focal point.

Here, the Investing News Network delves into the key trends and developments that shaped the biotech sector during Q3, highlighting the interplay of innovation, investment, and regulatory considerations.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2024 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Agreements to Establish Indonesian-Based Seaweed Business and Capital Raising

Further to previous announcements made by the Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) regarding the Company’s strategic review of its seaweed operations and the expansion of its R&D operations to include the extraction of minerals and gases for use in the battery and energy industries, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Indonesian-based seaweed assets and for the joint development of an Indonesian- based seaweed business.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

×