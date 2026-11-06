PyroGenesis Schedules 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

PyroGenesis Schedules 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or "the Company") (TSX: PYR,OTC:PYRGF) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday, November 13, 2026 to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, as well as to provide an update to the Company's progress and other developments.

To access the conference call by telephone, please pre-register using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI792e507089ad4dac9c77c11e512d2374 
Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following links:
English users: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7w65zpfn
French users: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7w65zpfn/lan/fr

The webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site in the days following the conference call.

Beginning in 2027, the Company will hold live earnings calls twice annually, in conjunction with the release of its second-quarter (Q2) and year-end financial results, expected around August 15 and March 30, respectively. This change will not affect the Company's financial reporting obligations, and the Company will continue to publish its quarterly and annual financial results in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The revised schedule is intended to allow the Company to focus on making its investor communications more substantive, valuable and engaging. By concentrating its live discussions around the Q2 and year-end results, the Company expects to provide more in-depth commentary on its financial performance, business strategy and outlook, while creating greater opportunities for meaningful engagement with investors and analysts. These calls may also include expanded opportunities for questions and discussion. The revised schedule is also consistent with the Company's ongoing efforts to manage expenses and operate efficiently. Earnings calls are a voluntary practice for publicly traded companies and are not mandated by securities regulations. The Company may reinstitute quarterly calls at any time and may also provide alternative communications during periods when no calls are scheduled, including CEO video updates or presentations.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com


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