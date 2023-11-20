Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Purepoint Uranium Enters into Option Agreement with Foran Mining Corporation for the Denare West Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today announced that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foran Mining Corporation (TSX: FOM) ("Foran") pursuant to which Purepoint granted options to Foran to acquire up to 100% interest in Purepoint's Denare West Project located in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 55 kilometres west-southwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba (the "Property"). The Property is adjacent to and on trend with Foran's McIlvenna Bay project.

Concurrently with the execution of the Option Agreement, Foran has agreed to invest $350,000 in a non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 common share units (each, a "Unit") of Purepoint at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Purepoint and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for a term of two years from the date of issue. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSXV. Purepoint intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

"We are excited to contribute to the Foran narrative, particularly their development of the region's largest undeveloped VHMS deposit. We look forward to the work they will be carrying out on the Denare West property and its potential to add value to this already significant mining project." said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "We also appreciate Foran's investment in the equity of our company as part of this transaction and mutual exposure to our respective efforts here in Saskatchewan."

Pursuant to the Option Agreement,

  • Foran has been granted the option (the "First Earn-in Option") to acquire a 51% beneficial interest in the Property by incurring a total of $3,000,000 in qualifying exploration expenditures ("Expenditures") on the Property over a period of up to four years from the effective date of the Option Agreement (the "First Expenditure Period").
  • Following the exercise of the First Earn-in Option, Foran will have the option (the "Second Earn-in Option") to acquire an additional 29% beneficial interest in the Property by incurring an additional $3,000,000 in Expenditures on the Property over a period of up to two years following the end of the First Expenditure Period.
  • Following the exercise of the Second Earn-in Option, Foran will have the final option to acquire the remaining 20% interest in the Property by making a payment in the amount of $10,000,000 (the "Final Purchase Option Price") to Purepoint and granting a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") to Purepoint.
  • Foran has a multi-stage option to buy back the NSR royalty from Purepoint: initially, it can repurchase 1% NSR for $1,000,000 (the "First Royalty Option") at any time before deciding to operate a mine commercially on the Property. Following this, subject to exercising the First Royalty Option and after 60 months of NSR payments, it has the option (the "Second Royalty Option") to buy an additional 0.5% NSR for another $1,000,000. Finally, after 120 months of NSR payments and exercising the Second Royalty Option, it can acquire the remaining 0.5% NSR for $1,000,000 (the "Final Royalty Option Price").
  • Subject to the stock exchange approval and satisfaction of certain other conditions set out in the Option Agreement, Foran may pay the Final Purchase Option Price, the First Royalty Option Price, the Second Royalty Option Price and the Final Royalty Option Price by issuing common shares ("Foran Shares") to Purepoint at a deemed price per share that is equal to the 20-trading day volume weighted average price of Foran Shares immediately preceding the date of the notice of exercise of the applicable option.
  • At the end of the earn-in phases, if Foran does not elect to acquire Purepoint's remaining interest in the Property, Foran and Purepoint will form a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") whereby Foran will fund all operations of the Joint Venture until it completes a pre-feasibility study with respect to the Property.

Figure 1: Denare West Project Location

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/188074_6483b15764b49bbc_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/188074_6483b15764b49bbc_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Compilation Map of Denare West Project showing 2022 Vertical Gravity Results

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/188074_6483b15764b49bbc_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/188074_6483b15764b49bbc_002full.jpg

The transactions contemplated in the Option Agreement constitute a "Reviewable Transaction" under the policies of the TSXV and remain subject to approval by the TSXV. The Option Agreement shall become effective upon closing of the Private Placement and receipt of all requisite approvals from the TSXV.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all its stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment. The McIlvenna Bay Project is located entirely within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. Foran Mining also owns the Bigstone Project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran Mining's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. Foran Mining announced the results from its feasibility study on February 28, 2022, outlining that current mineral reserves would potentially support an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. Foran Mining filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McIlvenna Bay Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022. And its NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit resource estimate on February 11, 2022. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of these technical reports which may be found under Foran's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad, President and CEO
(416) 603-8368
cfrostad@purepoint.ca
www.purepoint.ca

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188074

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PTU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the approval of the exploration program for the Hook Lake Project for the upcoming winter season. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024. The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin, Canada and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This past winter's program ended on a very high note with a uranium intercept associated with boron that is reminiscent of our early discoveries at the Spitfire Deposit. As a matter of fact, hole CRT23-05 delivered the project's highest uranium grade outside of the Spitfire Deposit" said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "We are anxious to follow up on this radioactivity to determine whether we are coming into a prominent area of mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Expands Tabbernor Footprint

Purepoint Uranium Expands Tabbernor Footprint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported that, following the completion of its recently announced airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics (MobileMT) survey on the Tabbernor Project, the Company added approximately 8,865 hectares to the property.

"The initial data from our recently completed MobileMT survey not only confirmed the Central electromagnetic (EM) conductor but identified a significant EM anomaly continuing to the east beyond our claim line which we have now acquired," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "The original three Tabbernor properties were staked based on the geological intersection of the north-south Tabbernor fault system and major deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Additional land was staked before last year's geophysical survey to capture all of the Central EM conductor that crosscut and possibly extended beyond the projects. The Central EM conductor on our Tabbernor project is now known to stretch for just over 50 kilometres."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Exploration Activities

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update on its current exploration activities and plans for the coming winter season. As the price of uranium continues to rise, Purepoint is placing considerable emphasis on ensuring that it will be able to maximize the 2024 exploration drilling across its considerable portfolio of advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin.

"Our focus this fall has been to complete all work necessary to bring our entire portfolio to a drill ready state," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "The company has clearly defined dozens of targets and it is our objective to drill as many as possible over the coming 12 to 18 months."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Provides an Update on Its Saskatchewan Exploration Portfolio

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today published its 2023 Portfolio Handbook providing a comprehensive review of each of its 10 exploration projects in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

In addition to providing an overview of Saskatchewan's uranium industry, the Handbook provides a detailed description of each of the projects, historic work performed to date, priority targets and next steps.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Reports Large Gravity Targets Identified at Geikie Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Gravity Survey Highlights Numerous Targets Coincident with Regional Fault Structures and Mineralization

Winter Drilling Program Planned for Q1 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the second set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the Saddle zone reports 4 holes containing multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness which is potentially amenable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. Additionally, a new and deeper uranium-bearing horizon has been discovered in the Fort Union Formation, located below the historic mineralization in the Lower Wasatch Formation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") and Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel") are pleased to announce that further to CanAlaska's press releases dated September 5, 2023 and October 26, 2023, the plan of arrangement spin-out transaction (the "Arrangement") has closed effective November 10, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

Completion of the Arrangement, as set forth in the arrangement agreement dated September 1, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), entered into between the CanAlaska and Core Nickel, was approved by the shareholders of CanAlaska (the "CanAlaska Shareholders") on October 25, 2023; by a Final Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on October 31, 2023, in accordance with Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2023 Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today initial results from the first 12 holes of its drill program designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 5 holes contain high-grade uranium mineralization suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

  • High-grade intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 m within 0.41% U3O8 over 34.85 m at 43.5 m true vertical depth in AK23-95
  • 3 of 5 drill holes with mineralization starting within 50 metres of surface and with greater than 30 metres of mineralization
  • Assays pending from 15 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Assays from the remaining 15 drill holes cover shallow mineralization expanding Pod 7, and exploration drill holes outside the known ACKIO footprint.

"ACKIO continues to impress us with near-surface, high-grade uranium mineralization in Pod 1, and with growth potential in Pod 7 starting to be realized. Drill holes AK23-095, AK23-096, and AK23-098 intersected mineralization starting within 50 m of surface, and had greater than 30 m of composite mineralization. This demonstrates the potential of ACKIO as it hosts shallow, high-grade uranium and is endowed with multiple thick sequences of mineralization. In addition, Pod 7 has grown in thickness, depth, and strike length with four drill holes, remaining open at depth and along strike. We anticipate more encouraging results from Pod 7 as the highest levels of radioactivity encountered in the Program were drilled 50 m along strike of holes AK23-98 and AK23-99," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Reports High-Grade Basement Uranium Intersections at West McArthur Joint Venture Project

CanAlaska Reports High-Grade Basement Uranium Intersections at West McArthur Joint Venture Project

Basement-Hosted Mineralization of 6.5 metres at 0.73% eU3O8; Including 1.8 metres at 1.91% eU3O8

Step Out Drilling Intersects Alteration and Fault Structures Above Unconformity 800 Metres Northeast of Pike Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×