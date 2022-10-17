Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has strategically increased its land holdings by 7,391 hectares at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick (see Figure 1).

The Company staked two (2) contiguous claim blocks (the Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties) covering 340 claims northeast of Puma's current holdings and close to the Rocky Brook Millstream fault ("RBMF"). The RBMF stretches over 200 km and is a major control for gold deposition. Several major gold deposits from Maine to Ireland (Oceana Gold, New Found Gold, Marathon Gold, Dalradian Gold) occur close to similar orogenic faults or their subsidiaries.

Puma's Williams Brook Gold Project is flanked by the Rocky Brook Millstream fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. This orogenic gold environment is host to several large gold occurrences and deposits.

Puma's recent gold discoveries indicate that a large gold system is at play at Williams Brook and that a gold camp is possible in the region. With this in mind, the Company set out to strategically acquire all available prospective ground fault that hosts the favourable felsic volcanic and sedimentary units shown to carry gold in the vicinity of the Rocky Brook Millstream fault.

The newly staked Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties are located close to paved roads and are readily accessible by logging roads. Historically, very little exploration was conducted on the claims. Puma's discovery tool, developed through its work on the Lynx Gold Zone at the Williams Brook property, has the potential to uncover significant gold mineralization there.

No immediate fieldwork is planned on the new properties this fall. The Company's focus will remain on the Lynx Gold Zone at the Williams Brook property. A detailed compilation of historical data will be completed this winter to highlight prospective areas and assess their priority ranking for the 2023 field season.

ABOUT THE WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT AND THE LYNX GOLD ZONE

The Williams Brook Gold Project is comprised of 6 claim blocks covering more than 47,300 ha in an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction, near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure in place (Figure 2).

The Lynx Gold Zone is interpreted to be a mineralized felsic dome within a large epithermal/orogenic gold system part of the Appalachian Orogeny. The high-grade gold mineralization is characterized by finely disseminated gold in quartz (veins, veinlets, stockworks, breccias) affected by pervasive supergene alteration. The stratigraphy of the dome is well-defined and typical: fine laminated turbidite-type sedimentary unit, rhyolite breccia with sedimentary fragments, massive rhyolite unit and sedimentary and volcano-clastic units. The contact between the sediment and the rhyolite allowed for the movement of gold-bearing fluids and is characterized by highly silicified iron oxide carbonates and intense sericite alteration. The Lynx Gold Zone was discovered in 2020 by high-grade surface samples and later recognized at depth in 2021 by hole WB21-02 that intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m.

UPCOMING WEBINAR
Puma invites shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a webinar today, Monday, October 17, 2022, at 4:00 pm EST . Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the 2022 Exploration Program and answer questions.

Click on https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AggStrceSKKGaCGRvs1CKg to register.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Drill core samples are bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to standards, blanks, and duplicates.

All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT Puma Exploration
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305;
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99a064e7-a3f7-42a6-855f-6efa0f8a6650

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49052d1e-1435-4a6d-93b5-d51ab308a10a


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Shares Its Exploration Progress at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Shares Its Exploration Progress at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide a summary of its Summer 2022 Exploration activities and outline its Fall Program at its 100 %-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

Photos (from left to right): Lynx Gold Zone, Stripping and trenching at Jaguar Gold Zones, HQ core

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Date for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Puma Exploration Announces Date for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") announces that its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 2 pm (EDT).

Again, this year, the Company will hold the Meeting via a live webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1391 , where all Shareholders and their proxy holders, regardless of geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate. Shareholders and proxy holders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Further details and instructions about virtual participation are included in the Meeting materials available on the Company's website and under Puma's profile on www.SEDAR.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives $1.75m From Warrant Exercise

Puma Exploration Receives $1.75m From Warrant Exercise

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that all of the outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's July 2020 private placement financing ( see News Release dated July 24, 2020 ) have been exercised, resulting in aggregate proceeds to Puma of CAD$1.75 million. The Warrants were exercisable into one common share of the Company at CAD$0.10 per common share and expired on July 24, 2022. No commission was paid in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds to continue exploration on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces the Completion of Canadian Copper Common Shares Distribution

Puma Exploration Announces the Completion of Canadian Copper Common Shares Distribution

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that the distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.) occurred as planned on June 30, 2022.

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of CAD$1.5M, which is based on the anticipated listing price of CAD$0.25 of Canadian Copper on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the " CSE ") and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 ( see News Release dated March 10, 2022 ), the Company has:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") has completed its winter-spring drilling program and launched its fully-funded 2022 summer field exploration program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

COMPLETION OF THE 10,000 METRES DRILLING PROGRAM ALONG THE OGT

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") and up to $700,000 through the sale of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

This document corrects and replaces in its entirety the previous release that was issued by Southern Silver Exploration Corp. earlier today, October 13th, 2022 at 5:39pm ET.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

Filing of the Technical Report follows Southern Silver's news release issued August 29th, 2022 announcing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the PEA include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×