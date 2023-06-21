White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Grab samples* on a new gold-bearing quartz vein at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") graded up to 288.00 gt Au, 35.20 gt Au and 2.78 gt Au (Figure 1). Furthermore, additional trenching and detailed mapping, conducted since the beginning of May 2023, identified a different dipping orientation for some quartz veins that were missed by previous drilling. These new veins will be prioritized for testing in the upcoming drilling program.

Figure 1. Surface mapping of the Lynx Gold Zone

Surface mapping of the Lynx Gold Zone

The Company continues to interpret data and refine its geological model to maximize the return on investment on its exploration program and cost-effectively build gold ounces at the Lynx Gold Zone and throughout the property package. Of note, the ongoing exploration program has not been impacted by forest fires and the technical team has full access to the entire land package. The Company expects to release results as they are received throughout the summer and fall.

" Understanding and modelling the Lynx Gold Zone is critical to unlocking the area's full potential and building a gold camp at the Williams Brook Gold Project. Unlike many other exploration companies, we can gain incredibly valuable information through very low-cost surface exploration work because the gold-bearing veins we're targeting start at surface. With only 13,000 metres of drilling, we've defined an area that spans 750 m along strike, is 75 m wide and 100 m deep. We know the LGZ is open at depth and 3 km along strike. Our upcoming 2023 drilling program will expand that zone, and our ongoing surface exploration work will ensure we maximize returns there and throughout the 46,000ha Williams Brook land package ", said Marcel Robillard, President, and CEO of Puma Exploration.

In May, additional trenching, mapping, and sampling were completed at the Lynx Gold Zone to refine our modelling of the favourable contact between the altered sediment and the rhyolite in preparation for the upcoming drilling program. Along this corridor, high-grade gold mineralization appears to be hosted in quartz veins of varying widths (tens of metres to metres) that follow three (3) main orientations: ~N260, ~N020 and ~N340.

Forty (40) samples (Table 1) were collected at the LGZ in quartz veins, altered rhyolite and altered sediment. A new gold quartz vein oriented NE (~N020) was discovered and graded 288.00 g/t Au, 35.20 g/t Au, 2.78 g/t Au and 0.81 g/t Au. This vein, previously covered by overburden, was missed in the 2022 drilling campaign because all veins were thought to be dipping NW.

Dominique Gagné, Puma's Chief Geologist, commented, " The geometry of the gold-bearing quartz vein system at the Lynx Gold Zone is complex. We must study each mineralized vein carefully to understand the gold environment and build our model. Gold mineralization, starting at surface, gives unprecedented access to information that would otherwise take months and lots of expenditure to gather through drilling It also allows us to limit trial and error. We can target veins that carry lots of gold at surface and maximize drilling success as we did in hole WB21-02, which intersected 5.55 g/t over 50.15 m and hole 22-66, which returned 3.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m . "

Table 1. Spring 2023 LGZ grab sampling* highlights (over 0.1 g/t Au)

Spring 2023 LGZ grab sampling highlights

*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

Upcoming 2023 drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone

Since 2021, Puma has systematically drilled 13,100 m at the LGZ to target gold-bearing quartz veins at the contact between rhyolite and sediments. A large gold zone has now been defined 750 m along strike, 75 m wide and to a depth of ~100 m. Data compilation identified three (3) main areas of gold enrichment with several potential high-grade gold shoots that plunge 25 degrees NE. The 2023 drilling program, planned to begin very shortly, will prioritize the extension of these high-grade gold shoots at depth and define the geometry of several high-grade gold veins containing disseminated sulphides with associated pathfinders (Ag-Bi-Cu-Pb-Sb-Te-Zn) for gold mineralization. In addition, step-our drilling along a 3km corridor to the NE will test the extension of the LGZ gold mineralization along strike.

About the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project covers an impressive 44,650 ha of prospective gold landholdings in Northern New Brunswick, an established and mining-friendly jurisdiction near paved roads and with excellent infrastructure nearby (Figure 2). The nearby towns of St-Quentin and Bathurst have a history of forestry and mining. The local communities support the industry and host a skilled labour force.

The land package is located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault ("RBMF"), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Since 2021, and with only $7M of exploration investment, Puma has made four (4) significant gold discoveries at the Williams Brook property - the Lynx, Cougar, Jaguar, and Panthera Gold Zones, with gold mineralization hosted in quartz veins at surface. The Lynx Gold Zone remains the company's focus. Still, Puma believes that a large orogenic/epithermal gold system is present at Williams Brook and is focused on building a gold camp on the large property package.

Figure 2. Main gold showings and occurrences at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Main gold showings and occurrences at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Qualified Person

The technical information of this release was reviewed and approved by Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a consultant of Puma and a qualified person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On-Site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Grab and drill core samples were bagged, sealed, and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample was dried (grab sample), crushed, and pulped before being fire-assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade), blanks and duplicates for every batch of samples.

All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with a gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

Current Gold Investor Events

Puma invites shareholders and interested parties to schedule a meeting in Quebec City to discuss today's news and proposed developments:

The Mining Investment Event of the North
Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury
June 19-21, 2023
Register for the event at VID Conferences | THE Event 2023

About Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects near New Brunswick, Canada's Famous Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"). The Company is committed to deploying its DEAR strategy ( D evelopment, E xploration, A cquisition, and R oyalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn .
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard , President and CEO, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy , Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1da6be2b-dc63-477b-822a-aa7eb38d3782

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eac97357-d901-48ac-8fec-861c1be16739

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c3a0fc7-ae28-4ac2-a524-4443c4eafa73


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered flow-through private placement ("the FT Offering") announced on May 11, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $1,241,410. The Company also closed an additional non-brokered private placement of units ("the HC Offering") for gross proceeds of $786,200. In May 2023, Puma raised a total of $3,035,645 to be invested in the 2023 exploration and development of the Williams Brook Gold Project as outlined on May 25, 2023.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President and CEO, commented, " We are very pleased with the strong level of support for our Offerings. The funds raised will enable us to further develop our Williams Brook Project, accelerate growth, and unlock value for our shareholders. This year, we're focused on expanding the Lynx Gold Zone, testing brand-new gold targets along its NE extension, and exploring the vast property potential of our large land package, including new targets identified in our regional work. We look forward to 2023 and thank all our shareholders for their support as we build Canada's next gold camp."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration strategy and objectives at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The Company aims to build gold ounces at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and increase the gold inventory of the extensive property package.

About 70% of Puma's exploration budget will be deployed at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"), wherein 2021, 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m was intersected from surface, including two (2) main high-grade intercepts of 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m ( see Sept. 15, 2021 News release ). The remaining 30% of the budget will be directed on priority targets to identify new gold deposits on the entire 44,650-ha property package (Figure 1). The Company has received all work permits, including drilling permits, for its planned 2023 exploration programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered placement (the " FT Private Placement ") consisting of 2,854,243 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at $0.185 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$528,035. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.22 per share until May 11, 2025. The Company expects to close the balance of the FT Private Placement consisting of up to 7,145,757 FT Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,321,965, in one or more additional tranches.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report up to 12.03 gt gold over 1.50 m in short (only 6 to 18 m depth) HQ holes drilled last fall at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The holes were drilled as part of an expanded metallurgical test announced on November 15, 2022. Static Acid Base Accounting and Total Sulphur testing also determined that the rock is non-acid-generating .

" These preliminary results from our expanded metallurgical test are very positive. Our gold-bearing quartz veins contain almost no sulphide or arsenic. Bulk sampling and potential mining would therefore be non-acid-generating. These results are significant as they enable us to further de-risk a potential mining operation at the Lynx Gold Zone, " notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that drilling will begin shortly on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. A technical crew will be mobilized next week in preparation for the Company's planned 2023 drilling program.

The first phase of drilling will focus on definition and expansion of the high-grade gold intercepts (see Table 1) and interpreted high-grade gold shoots at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The LGZ is Puma's main area of focus. The zone currently covers 750 m of strike, a 75 m width, and has been defined to a depth of ~100 m.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Announces Results of Its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 (the "AGM").

Shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business at the AGM, including the following resolutions:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and money in drawer

What is the Best Precious Metal to Invest in for 2023?

Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring, metallic assets that have high economic value.

In the past, the precious metals market was important because these commodities were used as currency. Today, precious metals are considered valuable because of their investment and industrial uses.

But what is the best precious metal to invest in for 2023? Different investors have different needs, and it’s important to be aware of the factors that affect supply, demand and prices for each precious metal before making a financial decision.

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf "), pursuant to which Blackwolf will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of the Company (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement or such transaction structure to be determined by the Company and Blackwolf under a definitive transaction agreement.

In connection with the Transaction, each Optimum shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.65 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of Blackwolf for each share of Optimum held, resulting in existing shareholders of the Company collectively owning approximately 26% of the outstanding share capital of the resulting company upon closing of the Transaction. Additionally, all outstanding stock options of the Company are expected to be cancelled and each outstanding warrant of the Company to purchase Company Shares will be converted into a warrant to purchase Blackwolf Shares in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes", together with Steppe Gold, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that the shareholders of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shareholders") approved the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (each, an "Anacortes Share") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) at a special meeting of Anacortes Shareholders held on June 19, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes Shareholders will receive 0.4532 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of Steppe Gold (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Share held. Outstanding Anacortes warrants will be cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, and vested in-the-money Anacortes options will be exercised into Anacortes Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Shares will be exchanged for Steppe Common Shares. All of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options will be cancelled without payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 720-meter drilling program (the "Drilling Program") on its 100%-owned Triple T Project in Nevada as previously announced January 25th, 2023. The completion of this Reverse Circulation drilling represents the continuation of our recent work to expand and confirm mineralization first identified in wide-spaced drilling by the Company in 2009

Highlights of the recent drilling include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Exploration Programs

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Palos Verdes (silver, Sinaloa, Mexico) 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Base Metals Investing

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

×