Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that all of the outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's July 2020 private placement financing ( see News Release dated July 24, 2020 ) have been exercised, resulting in aggregate proceeds to Puma of CAD$1.75 million. The Warrants were exercisable into one common share of the Company at CAD$0.10 per common share and expired on July 24, 2022. No commission was paid in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds to continue exploration on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada and for general working capital purposes.

" I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and vote of confidence. The proceeds brought in by the exercise of the Warrants strengthen our already robust treasury. This influx of cash in the current market downturn is especially welcome. The funds will allow us to advance exploration on our Williams Brook Project and continue to build shareholder value," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO. "Our 2022 Summer Exploration Program is well underway, and we look forward to another exciting summer of discovery," he added.

Puma has a total of 117,894,221 shares issued and outstanding as of today.

CSE LISTING OF CANADIAN COPPER INC.

Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper") commenced active trading today on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCI". Exploration results from the 2021 drilling campaign at the Chester Copper Project ("Chester") will be announced in the coming weeks. Canadian Copper plans to increase the known copper resources on its properties and expand exploration activities across its project portfolio in New Brunswick, Canada. The next phase of exploration at the Chester property, which holds a significant historical copper resource, will begin this summer, along with regional prospecting activities.

" Puma decided to spin out its impressive portfolio of copper and base metal assets a year ago to focus on its gold discovery at Williams Book. The launch of Canadian Copper, an independent copper-focused, publicly-listed company, is great news. It ensures the development of these highly prospective copper assets and delivers growth and value to Puma's shareholders. We wish Simon Quick, Canadian Copper's CEO, great success as he advances the Chester Project and identifies new copper and base metal opportunities in New Brunswick."

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper, commented: "Today's announcement is a landmark moment for Canadian Copper. I want to thank the many stakeholders, third-party professionals, and our initial private investors for making this key milestone possible. Our exploration work on our large portfolio of copper and base metal assets has been ongoing since we entered into the option agreement with Puma to acquire the properties. We are currently working on expanding the historical copper resource at Chester and expect to issue a new mineral resource estimate ("MRE") later this year."

ABOUT CANADIAN COPPER INC.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Visit www.canadiancopper.com for more information or contact:

Simon Quick,
Director and CEO, (905) 220-6661
simon@canadiancopper.com

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma ExplorationTSXV:PUMAPrecious Metals Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces the Completion of Canadian Copper Common Shares Distribution

Puma Exploration Announces the Completion of Canadian Copper Common Shares Distribution

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce that the distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.) occurred as planned on June 30, 2022.

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of CAD$1.5M, which is based on the anticipated listing price of CAD$0.25 of Canadian Copper on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the " CSE ") and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 ( see News Release dated March 10, 2022 ), the Company has:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Completes Its Winter Drilling Program and Outlines Its Summer Field Exploration Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") has completed its winter-spring drilling program and launched its fully-funded 2022 summer field exploration program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

COMPLETION OF THE 10,000 METRES DRILLING PROGRAM ALONG THE OGT

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol "PUMXF"

Puma Exploration Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Under Symbol "PUMXF"

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the new symbol " PUMXF " at the opening of trading this morning.

No further action is required from existing U.S. shareholders. Current and new U.S. investors can find the Company's recent financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Announces Record Date in Connection With a Distribution of Common Shares of Canadian Copper, a Strategically-Focused Company With Copper Exploration Projects in Canada

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") is pleased to announce the anticipated timing and additional details regarding a previously announced distribution of common shares of Canadian Copper Inc. (" Canadian Copper ") (formerly Melius Metals Corp.).

More particularly, in connection with a reduction of its stated capital in an amount of $1.5M, which is based on a deemed price of CAD$0.25 per common share of Canadian Copper and was approved by the shareholders of the Company at a special meeting held on March 9, 2022 (see News Release dated March 10, 2022), the Company will:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report results from another 24 holes for 2,814 metres of its ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Several new high-grade veins were intersected at shallow depth (from 0-50 metres), including 51.73 gt Au over 1.85 metres and 10.70 Au over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66 and 35.09 gt Au over 1.45 metres in hole WB22-39. These two (2) new mineralized intersections are located 500 metres apart along the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") that remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS OF REPORTED HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS*:
WB22-39: 11.71 g/t Au over 2.50 m (1.23 g/t Au over 24.70 m)
WB22-57: 35.09 g/t Au over 1.45 m (4.30 g/t Au over 12.30 m)
WB22-58: 16.85 g/t Au over 1.20 m (1.15 g/t Au over 23.00 m)
WB22-60: 21.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (2.38 g/t Au over 6.20 m)
WB22-66: 51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m (13.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m)
WB22-66: 10.70 g/t Au over 2.00 m (5.01 g/t Au over 4.40 m)
*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.
True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I field exploration program at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces $2 Million Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") for total proceeds of up to approximately $2,025,000 . The Private Placement is expected to consist of up to 4,500,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share until the date that is five (5) years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

Firefox Gold Announces Completion of Shares for Debt Transaction

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV:FFOX) announces that the Company has completed the previously announced issuance of shares in exchange for drilling services. FireFox entered into an agreement for services with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company has now issued common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of drilling services provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to March 31, 2022 and under the Agreement has issued 1,056,997 common shares to Kati with a value of $0.15 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $158,549.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Returns High-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.6 Metre Averaging 675g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.5% Pb and 3.4% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Returns High-Grade Silver from the North Felsite Zone Including: 1.6 Metre Averaging 675g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu, 5.5% Pb and 3.4% Zn at Cerro Las Minitas

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported today that drill results continue to extend silver-polymetallic mineralization laterally to the east and west in the North Felsite Target on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

The North Felsite target is located on the eastern side of the Cerro and wraps around the northern edge of the Central intrusion where it transitions into the North Skarn target area (Figure 1). The new drilling now confirms the continuity of mineralization with previously modelled mineral resources in the Mina La Bocona and the Skarn Front deposits, continues to identify gold enrichment in several hanging wall intercepts outboard of the main skarn target at the North Felsite zone and has identified high-grade copper mineralization in the North Skarn target area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining: Copper, Gold & Silver Projects with Discovery Potential in Canada, CEO Clip Video

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF The emerging mid-tier gold producer has management with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. Executive Chairman, Serafino Iacono tells us more.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM) (OTCQX: TPRFF)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131687

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 7 million flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share and 10 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$22.3 million. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until July 22, 2024 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×