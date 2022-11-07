Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Puma Exploration Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 16:00 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Puma Exploration Inc.

Puma is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold orebody discovery in one of New Brunswick's fastest-emerging gold camps. It owns a portfolio of assets representing more than 46,000 ha of prime exploration land near the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp and established infrastructure. Puma is focused on progressing its flagship Williams Brook Gold Project. 

In 2021, drilling resulted in a major gold discovery at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") with 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m in hole WB21-02. A follow-up 10,000 m (113 holes) drilling program identified several new high-grade veins at Lynx, including 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 m (WB 22-66), 34.93 g/t gold over 3.00 m (WB22-23), and 22.38 g/t Au over 3.20 m (WB22-36). The LGZ extends over a 750 m strike length and remains open in all directions. 

Work to date indicates that a large orogenic/epithermal gold system is present at Williams Brook. Surface exploration work has identified several other gold trends on the large land package, including the recently uncovered Cougar and Jaguar Gold Zones. 

Puma is well financed. Exploration is ongoing, and news is expected to be regular throughout the rest of 2022 and 2023. Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Puma Exploration Inc.
Mia Boiridy
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
12505753305
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com
www.explorationpuma.com

