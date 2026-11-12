Provi and Instacart Partnership Brings Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Bars and Restaurants Nationwide

Instacart-powered experience lets operators order garnishes, juices, and other non-alcoholic essentials without leaving the Provi platform

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), a leading grocery technology company, and Provi, the leading B2B digital platform for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a partnership that brings Instacart's network of national, regional, and local retailers directly into the Provi marketplace. Provi customers can now restock the non-alcoholic items they need like garnishes, mixers, cleaning supplies, juice, and paper that run low between scheduled deliveries from a wide range of grocery retailers, all within the Provi website through an embedded Instacart experience.

Instacart and Provi partnership lets Provi operators order garnishes, juices, and other non-alcoholic essentials without leaving the Provi platform via an Instacart-powered experience.

"Instacart Business is built to help businesses get what they need, when they need it," said Andrew Nodes, Vice President and General Manager, Instacart Business & Supply Chain. "Provi has built a trusted destination for bar and restaurant operators, and building Instacart into that experience gives them a fast, dependable way to restock the bar supplies for same-day delivery."

"A bar can carefully plan its inventory and still run out of limes on a Saturday night, just as a restaurant can find itself short on napkins and straws before a busy dinner shift. When those moments happen, operators need a solution immediately, not the next day," said Matthew Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Provi. "By partnering with Instacart, we're extending the value of Provi beyond beverage alcohol to help our customers access the products they need to keep their businesses moving. Whether it's fresh produce, mixers or everyday essentials, operators can now solve urgent needs through the same platform they already trust, helping them stay efficient, minimize disruptions and maintain a seamless experience for their guests."

With the Instacart-powered grocery experience in Provi, bars and restaurants can browse participating grocery retailers, place same-day delivery orders on the Provi website, and track their deliveries in real time. Provi is a platform that connects retailers, distributors, and suppliers across the three-tier system. The Instacart experience is limited to non-alcohol items. Provi's national network includes more than 1,400 distributor partners, nearly 50,000 active retailers, and over 1.4 million products.

This feature is now available to Provi customers nationwide. Provi customers can access the experience on app.provi.com.

About Instacart
Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Provi (www.provi.com)
Provi is the leading online B2B platform for the beverage alcohol industry, connecting retailers, distributors, and suppliers through a single digital marketplace. By streamlining communication, simplifying ordering, and enabling smarter product discovery, Provi enhances visibility and strengthens collaboration across the three-tier system. Trusted by thousands of industry partners nationwide, Provi is helping build a more connected and efficient future for beverage alcohol commerce. The company also operates SevenFifty, the catalog and platform widely known across the wine and spirits trade, and SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning online publication offering news, insights, and analysis for the beverage alcohol trade.

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SOURCE Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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